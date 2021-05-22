iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition With 144Hz Display Listed Online: Key Details Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition is launching on May 24 as the latest model of the Neo series. The brand has already confirmed few details of the device. Now, the smartphone has now got listed on JD.com, revealing its design, and specifications ahead of launch. Let's dive into details.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Design

The Neo 5 Vitality Edition will come with a punch-hole cutout on the top right corner of the display. It will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a triple-rear camera setup with an LED flash housed inside a rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the rear panel. Further, the device is confirmed to feature a 3.5mm audio jack and dual stereo speakers which are usually missing in the flagship models.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition Expected Features

TENAA, Geekbench listings had already revealed the features of the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition. The smartphone is said to flaunt a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. Moreover, the device will run Android 11 with OriginOS skin on top.

There will be a triple rear camera setup on the Neo 5 Vitality Edition that is expected to include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP regular ultra-wide-lens, and a 2MP shooter. Besides, the phone is likely to pack a 16MP front-facing camera, a 4500m Ah battery with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition: What's New

Looking at the name of the device, it makes us believe that the upcoming smartphone will be a toned-down version of the original iQOO Neo 5. If we are going by the leaked features, the upcoming edition will have also some upgrades including a 144Hz high refresh rate, three-dimensional audio support, and so on.

However, the iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition is said to come with 44W fast charging instead of 66W fast charging. Besides, the upcoming edition might get 8MP regular ultra-wide-lens as opposed to a 13MP sensor.

Will Arrive In India?

We already know that the original iQOO Neo 5 is selling in India under the iQOO 7 moniker which suggests the special edition might also arrive in the future. But we can't surely comment on anything as yet. As we usually see many brands do not launch their special editions outside of China. However, But in case, the device launches in India it will also get a huge response like other iQOO's devices.

