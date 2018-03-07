Nokia 1, 6 (2018), 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and 8110 4G India pricing and release dates are out

MWC 2018 was recently concluded and many brands came up with their recent smartphones at the tech show. There were reports that Nokia was the most mentioned brand at the MWC 2018 and it is not surprising as the company came up with five mobiles. Well, HMD Global announced the Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8110 4G feature phone.
Given that these smartphones have been unveiled at the tech show, the next thing that is being talked about is the international release and availability of these Nokia phones. We have already come across reports that the new Nokia devices might be launched in India starting from April. Now, we have the possible pricing information of these devices.
April release date likely
Taking the clue from a NokiaPowerUser report citing retail sources, the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones might arrive in India in April. This is contradictory to the previous report regarding the release date of these phones. Also, Nokia 8110 4G feature phone might be launched in May or June, claims the report.
What could be the pricing?
While the actual pricing of these Nokia phones in India is yet to be confirmed by HMD, the report reveals the possible pricing as shared by its sources. Going by the same, the Nokia phones might be priced as given here.
- Nokia 1 - Rs. 5,499
- Nokia 6 (2018) - Rs. 16,499
- Nokia 7 Plus - Rs. 24,999
- Nokia 8 Sirocco - Rs. 44,999
- Nokia 8110 4G - Rs 4,999
Official confirmation awaited
At the sidelines of the press conference at MWC 2018, it has been revealed that Nokia 1 will be launched in India in April and that it might be priced around Rs. 5,000. The Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 Sirocco are said to be released in May in the country. The Nokia 7 Plus is likely to be launched by the end of May or early June. For now, there is no confirmation regarding the release date of the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone but it is expected to arrive in the third quarter of this year.
These release dates tipped by the previous report appears to contradict the latest report. But nothing is confirmed as HMD has to come up with official information regarding the availability and pricing of its devices in the country.
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.