Nokia 1, 6 (2018), 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and 8110 4G India pricing and release dates are out

April release date likely

Taking the clue from a NokiaPowerUser report citing retail sources, the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones might arrive in India in April. This is contradictory to the previous report regarding the release date of these phones. Also, Nokia 8110 4G feature phone might be launched in May or June, claims the report.

What could be the pricing?

While the actual pricing of these Nokia phones in India is yet to be confirmed by HMD, the report reveals the possible pricing as shared by its sources. Going by the same, the Nokia phones might be priced as given here.

Nokia 1 - Rs. 5,499

Nokia 6 (2018) - Rs. 16,499

Nokia 7 Plus - Rs. 24,999

Nokia 8 Sirocco - Rs. 44,999

Nokia 8110 4G - Rs 4,999

Official confirmation awaited

At the sidelines of the press conference at MWC 2018, it has been revealed that Nokia 1 will be launched in India in April and that it might be priced around Rs. 5,000. The Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 Sirocco are said to be released in May in the country. The Nokia 7 Plus is likely to be launched by the end of May or early June. For now, there is no confirmation regarding the release date of the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone but it is expected to arrive in the third quarter of this year.

These release dates tipped by the previous report appears to contradict the latest report. But nothing is confirmed as HMD has to come up with official information regarding the availability and pricing of its devices in the country.