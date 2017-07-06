Nokia 3310 (2017) is available in a new see-through retail box

HMD Global relaunched the Nokia 3310 (2017) with an all new design in February at the MWC 2017 show floor. The feature phone was aimed at bringing nostalgia to the fans of the old Nokia 3310 launched in early 2000s.

In addition to launching the Nokia 3310 (2017), HMD Global has been committed to impress buyers with the device. Earlier, the company announced a contest in which fans can upload their artwork and the winner can get his or her own artwork printed on the new Nokia 3310. Now, they have made an even interesting move. HMD has come up with a new transparent retail box for the Nokia 3310 (2017).

Going by the photo revealed by NokiaPowerUser, the new transparent retail box of the Nokia 3310 (2017), the retail box shows off the handset in its full glory, thanks to the see-through cover. Below the transparent casing is the normal retail box with the same graphics that was seen on the original box.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) was released in May at a price of the 3,310 in the country. The handset comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and runs on Nokia Series 30 platform. It boasts 16MB of default memory capacity that can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card.

The handset has a 2MP rear camera with LED flash as well. The downside is that the handset supports only 2G connectivity and has a 3.5mm audio hack, FM Radio, dual SIM support and in-built MP3 player.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) is powered by a 1200mAh battery claimed to render up to 22 hours of talk time and up to 30 days of standby time.