Nokia 9 and Nokia 1 Plus shows up on PlayStore listing, specifications revealed

HMD Global is all set to launch the next Nokia flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 event which will be held in Barcelona, Spain. HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, has already confirmed an event for MWC 2019 and we all are expecting the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone to be released at the event. The Finnish smartphone manufacturer is also expected to launch some other smartphones during the event; Nokia 1 Plus is one of them. While we have come across numerous reports of the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, the Nokia 1 Plus has been suggested recently via a new leak.

Both the upcoming Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 9 and the Nokia 1 Plus have been spotted by Nokiapoweruser on the PlayStore in the list of supported devices. This means that the upcoming Nokia smartphones are all set to download and install apps for Google PlayStore; this further hints that we can expect two smartphone launches by Nokia during the MWC 2019 event later in February.

The Nokia 9 spotted on the PlayStore listing comes with a codename ANT, on the other hand, the Nokia 9 spotted in the listing has a codename AOP. The online listing also revealed some specifications and features of the upcoming smartphones.

The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone listing suggests that the device will pack a 6-inch display with a notch-less design. This comes in line with the previous leaks and rumors which also suggested a similar display panel. The device will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage and will ship with Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. There is also a fingerprint scanner along with NFC support. There will be an 18W fast charging in the mix.

The Nokia 1 Plus listing suggests that it will be an affordable smartphone by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer. The device is said to come with a quad-core CPU that clocks at 1.5GHz and will be paired with 1GB of RAM. It will ship with Android Pie (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.