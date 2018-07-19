OnePlus discontinues OnePlus 3T with 128 GB storage

Availability of other variants

Other storage variants of OnePlus 3T can still be grabbed online with a reasonable price. The OnePlus 3T with 64 GB is still priced at $439 in online stores.

Other details of OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and paired with 6GB of RAM. This device runs on Oxygen OS based on Android Marshmallow.

In terms of optics, it sports a 16-MP camera on both rear and front. 3T houses a 3400 mAh non-removable battery with support for Dash Charging.

Upcoming flagship phone

We just know few details about its specs and design which were leaked online. Rumors say that this device will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM.

It may have a dual camera setup and may house a large battery. Like 3T, even this may come with 64GB and 128GB variant.