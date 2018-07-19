ENGLISH

OnePlus discontinues OnePlus 3T with 128 GB storage

    This headline may be surprising for some of you. Yes, for now, you cannot buy OnePlus 3T with 128GB storage option in it.

    This model has been officially discontinued by the company on their OnePlus website. Regarding the discontinuation of this variant, one of the OnePlus rep says that the company wants to concentrate only on its upcoming flagship phone, OnePlus 5 for now. The company is all set to launch this new flagship phone sometime in summer. Being the small company, they are trying to focus on the only device at a time.

    Availability of other variants

    Other storage variants of OnePlus 3T can still be grabbed online with a reasonable price. The OnePlus 3T with 64 GB is still priced at $439 in online stores.

    Other details of OnePlus 3T

    OnePlus 3T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and paired with 6GB of RAM. This device runs on Oxygen OS based on Android Marshmallow.

    In terms of optics, it sports a 16-MP camera on both rear and front. 3T houses a 3400 mAh non-removable battery with support for Dash Charging.

    Upcoming flagship phone

    We just know few details about its specs and design which were leaked online. Rumors say that this device will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM.

    It may have a dual camera setup and may house a large battery. Like 3T, even this may come with 64GB and 128GB variant.

