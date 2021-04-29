OnePlus Ebba Gets IMDA Certification: OnePlus Nord N10 Successor? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord N10, the affordable handset was launched last year alongside the Nord N100. The handset did not reach to the Indian market; however, its successor might be launching soon. The handset has already visited the BIS listing with the codename Ebba. Now, the smartphone with the model number EB2103 was spotted on the IMDA certification website; hinting at an imminent launch.

Going by the listing, the OnePlus Nord N10 successor aka OnePlus Ebba will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. The listing does not reveal any further details about the phone. Even, the BIS listing also did not suggest any features. However, the alleged renders of a OnePlus smartphone were previously leaked online via tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer which is speculated to be the Nord N10 successor.

OnePlus Ebba: What To Expect?

According to the render images, the handset will have a punch-hole cutout at the front for the selfie sensor and a glossy plastic back.The display is expected to measure a 6.49-inch screen which might be an LCD IPS screen. It is also likely to measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm.

At the rear, there might be a rectangular camera module that will house three sensors. Besides, the phone is also said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security instead of the rear-mounted scanner featured on the OnePlus Nord N10.

Other details of the handset are still under wraps. However, we can expect the phone will ship with the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, Android 11 OS, fast charging, and so on.

OnePlus Ebba Expected Launch, Price Details

As of now, there is no word on the launch of the phone. We can expect the company will soon share the details as the smartphone has already visited various certifications.

Further, the phone is believed to be another mid-range device from the brand considering the price of the is predecessor. To recall, the OnePlus Nord N10 price starts at €329 which roughly translates to Rs. 28,500 and features include a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 4,300 mAh battery, and much more.

