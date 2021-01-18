Just In
Poco F2 Will Not Use Snapdragon 732G SoC, Confirms India Head
After a long wait, it looks like the Poco F2 will see the light of the day sometime in 2021. Previously, the company hinted that the Poco F2 Pro might not see the light of the day in India and a real sequel to the Poco F1 that went official in 2018 is in the pipeline. However, the actual specs of the alleged Poco F2 remain unknown for now.
Earlier reports and speculations have hinted that the upcoming Poco smartphone could arrive with a mid-range Snapdragon 732G SoC. Now, there seems to be more clarity on this front via a Poco executive.
Poco F2 Processor Details Out
As per an interview of Poco India's Country Director, Anuj Sharma given to the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, the new Poco F series smartphones in the pipeline might not feature the rumored Snapdragon 732G SoC.
The executive goes on stating that the Snapdragon 732G SoC is a mid-range processor used in the Poco X3. As the F series smartphones are positioned above the X series smartphones, the executive reveals that the Poco F2 could arrive with a more powerful processor that is on par with flagship chipsets.
This makes sense as the Poco F1 uses the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. Having said that, we can expect the Poco F2 flagship smartphone to get the power from a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC or the yesteryear Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Check out the video interview of the Poco executive here.
Poco F2 Rumored Specs
As per the existing reports, the Poco F2 could arrive with a large AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup and a 4250mAh battery. However, until there is an official confirmation regarding the upcoming Poco smartphone, we can consider these details as a dose of skepticism. One thing that we know is that the Poco smartphone will be launched in India sometime this year.
Besides the Poco F2, the company is also in plans to launch the Poco Budz truly wireless connection. Initially, the earbuds was expected to see the light of the day in early 2020 but it did not happen. This pair of TWS earbuds will be the third version of the audio products. Furthermore, rumor mills also point out that the Poco M3 is also expected to be launched in India later this year.
