Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme 2 sales cross 1 million in 4 days

Realme is witnessing quick success in the Indian market as its offerings have received an overwhelming response during the festive sale on Flipkart. The company has taken to its official Twitter handle to announce that it managed to sell over 1 million units of its smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from October 11 to October 14.

Notably, the company has sold 1 million units of Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 via Flipkart as the Realme 1 is an Amazon exclusive. And, the Realme 1 128GB variant was available on Amazon for Rs. 12,990 making it even cheaper during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Notably, the company discontinued the 3GB RAM variant of the Realme 1 soon after the launch of its successor - the Realme 2. And, we have come across reports that the base variant of the Realme 1 has some RAM management issues.

Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 price and availability

Notably, the Realme 2 Pro and C1 were launched late last month and went on sale for the first time on October 11 during the Flipkart festive sale. The Realme 2 Pro comes in three storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 13,990, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 17,990.

And, the Realme C1 has been launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 6,999. There is Jio offer for the buyers of these smartphones.

1 million units sold in 4 months

While the 1 million units of sale in 4 days is definitely interesting, the company achieved 1 million units of sale of the Realme 1 and Realme 2 in less than 4 months of its entry into the market in mid-September. Basically, the company sold 8333 units of smartphones per day to achieve this sales record. Realme has managed to be successful by bundling good specifications and attractive features at an affordable price point.