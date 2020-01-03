Realme XT Gets Rs. 1,000 Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme XT was launched in back in September 2019 starting from Rs. 15,999. Recently, the company also launched the Realme X2 with improved specifications starting from Rs. 16,999 along with the Realme Buds Air truly wireless earbuds.

Now, the brand has announced a price cut on the Realme XT taking its cost down by Rs. 1,000. Well, this price cut is reflected online on all the variants of the smartphone. As the Realme X2 is priced relatively higher than that of the XT, this price cut could lure buyers looking for affordable options.

Realme XT Price Cut

Realme XT was launched in India back in September last year. It has been launched in three storage configurations such as 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These are priced at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 17,999 respectively after getting a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

Realme XT Specifications

To recall, the Realme XT bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 91.9% screen-to-body ratio. The device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 and is slated to get the ColorOS 7 update in the coming months.

On the photography front, the Realme XT features a quad-camera system at its rear with a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth sensor with 4cm macro lens and f/2.4 aperture.

There is an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical one at the rear and a 4000mAh battery that comes with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It is touted that this tech can charge the phone up to 55% in as soon as 30 minutes with the bundled charger.

Should You Buy Realme XT?

The Realme XT comes with goodies such as a quad-camera setup at the rear, a capacious battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, and many other highlights. Given that it has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, it becomes one of the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000 right now.

