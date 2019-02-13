Redmi sold 1 million units of Note 7 in 3 weeks, CEO Weibo post

Redmi as an independent brand launched its first smartphone Note 7 in the home country last month. Now the Redmi CEO Lu Weibing announced on Weibo that the company has sold 1 million units of Redmi Note 7 in just three weeks. The smartphone is currently available only in the Chinese market, but Redmi India has started teasing the launch of the smartphone soon in India.

In the Weibo post on Tuesday, Weibing said that the company has managed to sell 1 million Redmi Note 7 units in China. The numbers are achieved in just three weeks since it was launched on January 10. The smartphone went on sale in China on January 15. Let's see what response Redmi Note 7 will receive in India once it arrives in the Indian market.

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 7 was launched in China in three RAM and storage variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage was up for grabs at CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,300). The 4GB RAM+64GB storage comes with CNY 1,199 (approx Rs 12,400). The top-notch model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option comes with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (approx Rs. 14,500). It has been reported that the company is also planning to bring a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in a few days.

Manu Jain, Xiaomi India head has also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India last month. He told Gadgets 360 in an interview that, "he believed the Redmi Note 7 would be a "game-changer device" when launched in India."

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Source