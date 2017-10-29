Samsung's new patent sketches show a new foldable display smartphone design

From what we have been hearing so far Samsung is apparently working on a smartphone with a foldable display. Besides this news has been going around for a long time and according to the past rumors that we have heard the smartphone is rumored to be dubbed as Samsung Galaxy X.

While we have already seen earlier patent designs interestingly new patent sketches of the device have been submitted to the Korean Intellectual Property office now. According to LetsGoDigital, the patent has been filed under the "flexible electronic device" category.

Looking at the patent drawings, it basically shows that the Samsung handset comes yet again with a clamshell design with hinged parts that help to fold or open and shut the screen of the device. It seems that the phone features one full-screen touchscreen display, consisting of two displays. The keyboard seems to be missing on the phone in this picture. However, it seems that only one display will be flexible. The good thing though as the device is folded inwards, the screen should be safe and well protected.

The patent documentation further indicates that a multi-hinge will be used and that it will be mounted on the outside. This could create some design problem. The solution though, this multiple hinges will come with one flat surface. All in all, Samsung Galaxy X looks like a flip phone and the hinge basically allows the display to fold without breaking or developing creases. In addition, the new sketch also shows the camera and interfaces clearance.

Going by previous reports, the foldable smartphone has already received certification in South Korea as well as received Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certification ahead of its probable launch next year. The device as per Samsung's executive could be launched next year. He has also stated that it could come in the Note series.

Meanwhile, ZTE has already launched a foldable smartphone dubbed as ZTE Axon M at an event in U.S. It seems now that the trend is catching up soon. Apart from Samsung, Apple is also rumored to be working on foldable displays for its future iPhones. And who knows other brands might also just jump on the bandwagon in the coming days.