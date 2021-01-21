Sony Xperia 10 III CAD Renders Emerge Online Suggesting Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in February last year, Sony Xperia 10 II was unveiled and now it is time for the company to take the wraps off its successor, the Xperia 10 III. Already, we have been coming across numerous leaks regarding this upcoming smartphone from the Japanese tech giant. Now, we have a set of fresh CAD renders of the Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone.

Sony Xperia 10 III CAD Renders

The leaked renders of the Sony Xperia 10 III revealed by the popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks on Voice show the design of the smartphone in all angles. The renders show the presence of a flat screen with noticeable bezels around it. The leak notes that the device could carry 154.4 x 68.4 x 8.3 mm in dimensions and is likely to flaunt a 6-inch display.

At the top of the screen, this smartphone is likely to house an 8MP selfie camera sensor along with other sensors. It is believed to deliver stereo audio output as there appear to be two front-firing speakers. Also, there seems to be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moving on to its rear, the Sony Xperia 10 III is seen to arrive with a vertically arranged camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens, and an 8MP tertiary ultra-wide lens. The other aspects of the Sony smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top edge and a design that is quite identical to that of the Xperia 10 II.

What We Know So Far?

Back in November last year, a report surfaced online suggesting that Sony will take the wraps off three smartphones in February 2021. One of these upcoming smartphones is believed to be the flagship Xperia 1 III, which will be Sony's flagship with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a quad-camera setup.

The second device will be a mid-range smartphone with the Xperia 10 III moniker and a Snapdragon 690 SoC. The last smartphone in the list is likely to be launched as the Xperia 5 G functionalities. Lastly, the third smartphone from Sony's stable is likely the Xperia L5, a low budget smartphone with the Helio P35 SoC.

Best Mobiles in India