    Vivo NEX 3S 5G Flagship Smartphone Launched With SD 865 SoC

    Vivo has launched a flagship smartphone that packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that comes with the X55 modem for 5G compatibility. The Vivo NEX 3S 5G comes as the successor to the Vivo NEX 3 5G, launched last year. The new Vivo smartphone comes with the base variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for 4,998 RMB.

    Vivo NEX 3S 5G Features

    Vivo NEX 3S 5G has another variant with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone has an upgraded RAM to LPDDR5 that claims to offer a 29 percent performance enhancement. It also features UFS 3.1 storage instead of the UFS 3.0 protocol. Vivo has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging technology.

    Going into the design details, there are not many changes when compared with the predecessor Vivo NEX 3 5G. The new Vivo NEX 3S 5G smartphone comes with a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED display and FHD+ resolution. Vivo has also included HDR10+ support for improved dynamic range.

    Vivo Next 3S Camera Specifications

    The camera specifications of the new Vivo NEX 3S 5G packs a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, followed by a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone features a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera with a dedicated flash.

    Vivo NEX 3S 5G Price, Availability

    The base variant of the Vivo NEX 3S 5G comes with 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage and is priced 4,998 RMB that roughly converts to Rs. 53,261. The higher-end model packs a 12GB RAM with 256GB storage is priced at 5,298 RMB, which converts to Rs. 56,458.

    The Vivo NEX 3S 5G is available in blue, black, and new orange color variants. Currently, the new Vivo flagship smartphone is available only in China and will go on sale from March 14. There's still no word on India or the global market launch yet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
