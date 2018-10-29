Vivo V9 Pro 4GB RAM variant to be a Flipkart exclusive, launch slated for November 1 in India

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone and smartphone accessories manufacturer have been fairly active off lately. The company has introduced a bunch of devices this year with the V9 Pro being the latest. The Vivo V9 Pro packs some of the trending features such as a display with a notch, a dual-rear camera setup and more. The Vivo V9 Pro was launched in India on September 26, 2018, and was available on Amazon India website with a price tag of Rs 17,990. Now, a new report suggests that the device will soon be available in 4GB variant as a Flipkart exclusive and could be launched on November 1, 2018.

The Vivo V9 Pro 4 GB variant will launch in India as a Flipkart exclusive and has already been listed on the e-commerce giant's platform with a price tag of Rs 15,990 as compared to the price tag of Rs 17,900 for the 6GB variant. This means the 4GB variant will be retailing at Rs 2,000 less than the 6GB variant of the Vivo V9 Pro. However, the V9 Pro was first announced with a price tag of Rs 19,990 before being listed for Rs 17,990 on Amazon as an offer price.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications and features:

The Vivo V9 Pro sports a taller 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The device has 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio and features a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for screen protection.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V9 Pro packs a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary lens for capturing contrast and color accuracy along with a 5MP secondary lens for depth sensing. The Vivo V9 pro packs a 24MP AI-backed front camera which comes with beauty modes along with AR stickers.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC which is paired with Adreno 506 GPU to take care of all the graphics. As mentioned earlier, the Flipkart exclusive variant of the Vivo V9 Pro will be available in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The inbuilt storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

As of now, there is no specific timeline of the availability of the device on Flipkart and it is speculated that it will be available from November 1. However, as the smartphone is already listed on the e-commerce platform, it would be safe to assume that the device will be available for sale soon. We will keep you updated with the further reports on the same, so stay tuned for more updates.