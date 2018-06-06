Xiaomi Mi A2 likely to launch in India with Snapdragon 660: Report

Xiaomi is said to be launching its Mi A2, and the Mi fans are looking forward to the smartphone. Last week we have reported that the phone will not be launch in India, now the latest report surfaced on the web which confirms the launch of the Mi A2 in India, but it will be a rebranded version of the Mi 6X, the one which was launched in China.

According to the report, the Mi A2 will be the first launch in Taiwan along with the launch of Mi 8 and then it will make its way to the Indian smartphone market. If this report turns to be true then Xiaomi might be planning to launch the September, since the predecessor was also launched in the same time frame back in 2017.

If the Xiaomi Mi 6X is coming as Mi A2 then the specifications are quite clear, because the smartphone is already launched in China last month.

In terms of design and aesthetic, the smartphone offers a metal unibody design with an 18:9 aspect ratio on the front, making it a present generation smartphone. On the back, the phone has an iPhone X like dual camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. This is the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone without a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X has a 5.99 inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage.

On the camera part, the phone has a 12 MP primary sensor with a f/1.75 aperture and a secondary 20 MP sensor with a f/1.75 aperture, which will help the smartphone in low light photography. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture with support for face unlock. The primary camera setup can capture 4K videos at 30fps, whereas the secondary camera is limited to 1080p.

The phone is backed by 3010mAh battery. In term of the operating system, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom MIUI 9.5 skin on the top. The phone was launched in China at 1400 yuan in India it is expected to launch at Rs 14,000. Let's see when we can see the phone in Indian smartphone market.

