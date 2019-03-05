Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime MIUI support ends News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu MIUI 10.3 global ROM will be the last update to be rolled out to Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime.

When the MIUI 9 was announced back in 2017, Xiaomi highlighted that even the old devices such as Mi 2 and Mi 2S will arrive with the MIUI 9 global stable update. But it looks like there have been changes in the same and this could be due to the presence of many devices in the company's portfolio in recent years.

Lately, Xiaomi announced that it will drop the MIUI development for some devices including the Redmi Note 3, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 4C and Mi 4S. Now, it looks like the company has dropped the support for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime as well.

MIUI support ended

Well, Xiaomi has taken to the official MIUI forum to announce that it has suspended the MIUI ROM development for the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime smartphones. Notably, this includes both the global and the Chinese version of the custom ROM.

As per the post, the MIUI beta ROM development has been suspended with effect from March 1. It says that the MIUI Global Beta 9.2.28 is the last update that the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime is the latest update rolled out to these phones. Even the MIUI 10.3 will be the last stable ROM that will be rolled out to these phones. The post on the official forum notes that this update will be rolled out in April.

Recently, Xiaomi introduced the MIUI 11 with new features. And, the dated devices such as the Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 4C, Mi 4S and Redmi 3 will not receive this update. Talking about the MIUI Global Beta 9.2.28, it was in the headlines a few days back as it rolled out the dark mode to the devices and also brought in persistent lock screen feature.