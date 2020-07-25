ENGLISH

    Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Announced With Notable Improvements

    By
    |

    Corning is a popular maker of durable glass that protects the display of phones. The company is known for its range of rugged glass panels for phones, tablets, laptops and wearables. Now, the company has come up with an improved product offering in order to strengthen its presence in the market as a dominant player. Well, the talk is about the new product called Gorilla Glass Victus.

    Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Details

    The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is meant for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables and is touted to survive drops of up to two meters on hard and rough surfaces. Also, it is claimed to provide 2x better scratch resistance as compared to the Gorilla Glass 6 protection, which was the previous product from the company.

    Diving into more details regarding the Gorilla Glass Victus, this protective panel is touted to provide four times better competition than aluminosilicate glasses and is said to possess a relatively lower softening point as compared to its predecessors, the Gorilla Glass 6 and Gorilla Glass 5.

    When it comes to the ruggedness of this protective glass, Corning touts that it possesses improved repeated drop resistance and survive 20 drops of one meter on an average. In comparison, the Gorilla Glass 6 could survive only 15 such drops. Also, the company claims to have analyzed feedback from over 90,000 users suggesting the significance of scratch and drop performance improvements that has been delivered in the past seven years.

    The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is touted to have achieved superior performance in laboratory tests. And, is claimed to have the capacity to support up to 39.9 kg before breaking while its competition can support only 15.55 kg.

    Samsung To Use Gorilla Glass Victus

    Moreover, the notable aspect is that Samsung will be the first smartphone brand to make use of the newly announced Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in the near future. And, this makes us believe that it could be used by the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which could be launched on August 5 with an impressive 108MP primary sensor at its rear.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
