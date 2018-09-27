Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2S with OLED display priced at Rs 8,999

Xiaomi has launched an upgraded version of its Mi Air Purifier which the company is calling as Mi Air Purifier 2S. The product was launched at Xiaomi's Smarter Living event at Bengaluru, India. The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and the air purifier will be available for sale starting September 28, 2018. The air purifier will be available for sale on the Indian e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon.in and also on Mi.com.

Now that we know about the pricing and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S, let's quickly have a look at the specs and features offered by the device.

In terms of design, the Mi Air Purifier 2S borrows its aesthetics from the first-gen Mi Air Purifier. The major noticeable change is the addition of a circular OLED display at the front of Mi Air Purifier 2S. The OLED display on the Air Purifier 2S is used to display accurate PM 2.5 concentration in real-time along with the humidity and temperature. The PM 2.5 is basically the atmospheric particulate matter which has a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers. Now, users will be able to see how pure is the air surrounding them on the OLED display of the air purifier.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S now has a built-in ambient light sensor which adjusts the display brightness automatically. This feature is pretty useful during the night as users will not need to adjust the display brightness manually. Also, the new purifier comes with a support for Google Assistant as well as Alexa integration making it a smart air purifier.

In order to improve the detection of particles the Mi Air Purifier 2S uses a laser sensor and picks up the data using a refined three-layer filter. Xiaomi further claims that the air purifier is really quiet and users will not notice the device running in the background.

The new Xiaomi air purifier has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) value of 310 cubic meters per hour. This indicates that the air purifier can easily function in a room that is 21-37 square meters in size. This is low when compared to the Mi Air Purifier 2 which offers a CADR value of 406 cubic meters/hour and can cover an area of 48 square meters. The air purifier also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity support.

Considering that the display on the Mi Air Purifier 2S shows a limited amount of information, users can always connect to the Mi Home app in order to monitor the air quality in the room. The air purifier can also adjust the fan depending on the air quality. So if you want to get your hands on a new Mi Air Purifier 2S you can visit Amazon, Flipkart or Mi.com starting tomorrow and can order one from there.

Image Source: 1/ 2