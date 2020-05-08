Huawei Brings MatePad T8 With Large Display And Improved Battery News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei Matepad T8 has been launched in Romania along with the Huawei Y5P and the Huawei Y6P phones. The tablet is available in a single Deepsea Blue color and traditional themed design.

The tablet has a thick bezel around it, more prominent at the top and bottom of the display. The fingerprint failed to make the cut. Some specifications of the Matepad T8 tablet are currently known and it will be available from next month.

Key Specification of Huawei MatePad T8

Specifications of the Huawei MatePad T8 which sports an 8-inch LCD panel with 4.9mm left and right bezels with a resolution of 800 x 1200 pixels and 80 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Other details of the tablet include 199.7 x 121.7 x 8.55mm dimensions with a metal body and weigh 310 grams.

The Huawei MatePad T8 runs on Android-based EMUI 10 which provides effective functions for ease of navigation. Considering the safety of children, the tablet comes with four methods that protect the eyes.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek MTK8768 octa-core processor with coupled up to 2GB of RAM. It offers 16GB and 32GB of internal storage option which is further expanded via a microSD card.

The tablet draws power from a 5,100 mAh battery which offers 12 hours of video playback and web browsing. It can last up to 3.5 weeks in standby mode.

The MatePad T8 has a 2MP camera on the front with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear shell has a 5MP shooter without any LED flash.

The tablet also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0, USB OTG, and 3.5mm audio jack. The Huawei MatePad T8 is priced at Romania RON 500 (around Rs. 8,400) and it will go on sale next month.

