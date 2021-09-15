Apple iPhone 13 Is The First Smartphone To Offer Dual eSIM Support News oi-Vivek

Apple introduced the eSIM feature with the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR back in 2018. With the newly launched iPhone 13 series of smartphones, Apple is taking the eSIM technology to the next level by offering dual eSIM support on the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to the specs sheet of these devices, Apple officially supports dual eSIM or an eSIM and a physical nano-SIM on all four models of the iPhone 13 series. This enables the users to add two phone numbers using the eSIM technology or using a physical SIM card and an eSIM.

On top of that, if you have been using a microSIM, then the same will not be compatible with the iPhone 13 series of smartphones, which now has a nano-SIM card slot. This won't be an issue in India, as most Indian telecom players offer free nano-SIM almost with every new connection.

Up until now, iPhone users have to use an eSIM and a physical SIM to have two numbers on the same phone. Now, a user should be able to use two Jio eSIM or two Airtel eSIM or even an eSIM from Jio and an eSIM from Airtel without any issue.

Users will be able to use data from both SIM cards and can even receive and make calls from both SIM cards without any issue. Given 5G launch is around the corner, this is an interesting feature for those, who might frequently switch between the networks.

What Is eSIM?

eSIM is nothing but an embedded SIM card, where, the device will have a chipset installed, which can be programmed by the network providers. Apple has also confirmed that the eSIM feature on the iPhone 13 will be disabled if the phone is bought from some carriers.

Apple has also confirmed that one can store more than one eSIM on an iPhone. Users can switch between the different eSIM by going to Settings > Cellular or Mobile Data > and then select the eSIM that they want to use.

Best Mobiles in India