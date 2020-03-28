Just In
Vodafone Introduces Unlimited Data Offer For The Needy
Coronavirus pandemic in India has resulted in a country-wide lockdown. It has certainly affected the lives of many, even with options like work from home. In these times, Vodafone has introduced a new plan that offers 30-days free access to unlimited mobile data for half a million of its Pay Monthly subscribers.
Vodafone notes that the new offer is for those it categorizes are vulnerable. Apart from offering free unlimited mobile data, the telco is also offering an upgrade of the contracts for the vulnerable.
This means that vulnerable customers who are eligible for an upgrade will be notified via text message. Plus, Vodafone notes that other users who wish to use the free benefits can use the rewards scheme on the Vodafone app. The company noted that the free rewards scheme will be available for the first 50,000 customers.
Additionally, Vodafone is offering benefits with various prepaid plans. The Vodafone prepaid plan priced at Rs. 16 offers 1GB data for one day. There's also the Rs. 48 plan providing 3GB of data with 28 days validity. Lastly, Vodafone has brought in the Rs. 98 plan offering 6GB data for 28 days.
Telcos Offering Additional Benefits
Apart from Vodafone, other network providers in India are also providing additional benefits for its customers. For instance, Airtel has also introduced unlimited calling with its prepaid plans. Airtel has also come up with add-on packs, offering data benefits for prepaid users.
Vodafone and Airtel aren't the only ones providing additional benefits. Reliance Jio recently launched the Rs. 251 offering 2GB daily data with 51 days validity, but it comes without any unlimited calling or messages benefits. Other Jio top-up vouchers have also been revised to include double data and calling benefits.
