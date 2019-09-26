Amazfit GTR (42.6mm) With Up To 12 Days Battery Launched In India

ENGLISH

    Amazfit GTR 42.6mm model from Huami Corporation has just hit the smartwatch market in India. The wearable has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 5ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an anti-fingerprint coating. The Amazfit GTR has 326PPI pixel density and features GPS+GLONASS, BioTracker PPG for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring.

    Amazfit GTR (42.6mm) With Up To 12 Days Battery Launched

     

    Amazfit GTR Features

    The Amazfit GTR supports 12 sports modes including walking, swimming, running, skiing, climbing, and other physical activities. Users can access all-day health monitoring, sleep analysis, check sedentary reminders, and more. The watch comes with three modes - standby, sports mode, and bright screen, which helps to optimize power utilization. Huami Corporation claims the battery life comes up to 12 days with normal use and extends up to 34 days when switched to basic water mode.

    Amazfit GTR (42.6mm) With Up To 12 Days Battery Launched

    Amazfit GTR Specifications

    • Supports Android 5.0 and above; iOS 10.0 and above
    • 1.2-inch (390 X 390 pixels) display
    • Anti-fingerprint coating
    • Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Weighs 25.5g with 42.6 X 42.6 X 9.2 mm dimensions
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS
    • BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor
    • 6-Axis Accelerometer, 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor
    • Air pressure, capacitive, and ambient light brightness sensors
    • Water and dust resistant
    • 195mAh LiPo battery

    Amazfit GTR 42.6mm Model For Women

    The Amazfit GTR is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale on Flipkart from September 29 in India. The watch comes in multi-color variations and attractive designs for women. Interested buyers can choose from Starry Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White and Coral Red color options for the silicon strap.

    wearables amazfit

