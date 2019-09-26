Amazfit GTR (42.6mm) With Up To 12 Days Battery Launched In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazfit GTR 42.6mm model from Huami Corporation has just hit the smartwatch market in India. The wearable has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 5ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an anti-fingerprint coating. The Amazfit GTR has 326PPI pixel density and features GPS+GLONASS, BioTracker PPG for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring.

Amazfit GTR Features

The Amazfit GTR supports 12 sports modes including walking, swimming, running, skiing, climbing, and other physical activities. Users can access all-day health monitoring, sleep analysis, check sedentary reminders, and more. The watch comes with three modes - standby, sports mode, and bright screen, which helps to optimize power utilization. Huami Corporation claims the battery life comes up to 12 days with normal use and extends up to 34 days when switched to basic water mode.

Amazfit GTR Specifications

Supports Android 5.0 and above; iOS 10.0 and above

1.2-inch (390 X 390 pixels) display

Anti-fingerprint coating

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Weighs 25.5g with 42.6 X 42.6 X 9.2 mm dimensions

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS

BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor

6-Axis Accelerometer, 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor

Air pressure, capacitive, and ambient light brightness sensors

Water and dust resistant

195mAh LiPo battery

Amazfit GTR 42.6mm Model For Women

The Amazfit GTR is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale on Flipkart from September 29 in India. The watch comes in multi-color variations and attractive designs for women. Interested buyers can choose from Starry Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White and Coral Red color options for the silicon strap.

