ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazfit GTS With 14 Days Battery Life Launched In India For Rs. 9,999

    By
    |

    After the launch of the Amazfit GTR in India back in September this year, Huami has come up with the Amazfit GTS smartwatch in the country. This new smartwatch has been launched in India on Amazon. Notably, it was announced alongside the Smart Sports Watch 3 in China earlier this year.

    Amazfit GTS With 14 Days Battery Life Launched In India For Rs. 9,999

     

    This is not the only lineup of wearable devices to be launched by the company in India. Huami already has a slew of other devices including Bip Lite, Verge Lite & GTR. It is touted that the Amazfit GTS is designed for millennials who are both fitness enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs.

    Amazfit GTS Price And Availability

    This new smartwatch from Huami's Amazfit series has been launched in Obsidian Black color. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the smartwatch will go on sale from October 13 via Amazon. There will be smart bands in Lava Gray, Rose Pink, Steel Blue, and others.

    Amazfit GTS Design And Specifications

    Amazfit GTS features an aviation-grade aluminum alloy metal body, 316L stainless steel bezel, four stainless steel buttons for convenient usage even under extreme sports conditions, and laser-engraved carbon fiber texture. There is a 3D wavy pattern on the inside to enable better heat dissipation.

    To recap on specs, the Amazfit GTS adorns a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels. There are 12 sports mode tracking features and all connectivity aspects and sensors as the Smart Sports Watch 3. This smartwatch uses a 220mAh battery touted to last up to 14 days. There is a low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, 3 axial geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, an air pressure sensor, and a 6-axis accelerometer.

    The device is water-resistant and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, Wi-Fi, and other standard aspects. Running Amazfit OS, it is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazfit huami news smartwatches
    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue