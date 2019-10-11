Just In
Amazfit GTS With 14 Days Battery Life Launched In India For Rs. 9,999
After the launch of the Amazfit GTR in India back in September this year, Huami has come up with the Amazfit GTS smartwatch in the country. This new smartwatch has been launched in India on Amazon. Notably, it was announced alongside the Smart Sports Watch 3 in China earlier this year.
This is not the only lineup of wearable devices to be launched by the company in India. Huami already has a slew of other devices including Bip Lite, Verge Lite & GTR. It is touted that the Amazfit GTS is designed for millennials who are both fitness enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs.
Amazfit GTS Price And Availability
This new smartwatch from Huami's Amazfit series has been launched in Obsidian Black color. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the smartwatch will go on sale from October 13 via Amazon. There will be smart bands in Lava Gray, Rose Pink, Steel Blue, and others.
Amazfit GTS Design And Specifications
Amazfit GTS features an aviation-grade aluminum alloy metal body, 316L stainless steel bezel, four stainless steel buttons for convenient usage even under extreme sports conditions, and laser-engraved carbon fiber texture. There is a 3D wavy pattern on the inside to enable better heat dissipation.
To recap on specs, the Amazfit GTS adorns a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels. There are 12 sports mode tracking features and all connectivity aspects and sensors as the Smart Sports Watch 3. This smartwatch uses a 220mAh battery touted to last up to 14 days. There is a low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, 3 axial geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, an air pressure sensor, and a 6-axis accelerometer.
The device is water-resistant and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, Wi-Fi, and other standard aspects. Running Amazfit OS, it is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.
