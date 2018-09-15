Huami to launch new Amazefit smartwatch on September 17

Huami, a Xiaomi backed biometric and activity-driven smart wearables brand is all set to launch its new smart wearable product for the masses. The company which had previously launched Amazefit Stratos, Amazefit Bip, Amazfit Cor, and Amazefit Pace smartwatches for the users and all of the Amazefit smartwatches have been fairly popular amongst the users. Now, the company has joined hands with the Territory Studio to launch the new Amazefit smartwatch.

Territory is a known brand when it comes to on-screen graphics and user interface design. The company has showcased its work in some of the popular movies including the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Martian. Now, given the fact that Huami has collaborated with Territory to provide the UX aspects of the upcoming smartwatch, it would be interesting to see the outcome of the partnership.

As per Huami, the hardware of the upcoming Amazefit smartwatch will come embedded with an NFC chip. And going by the reports from Weibo, Huami's Founder and CEO has also claimed that the company will continue to utilize the same technology for the production of the smartwatches in the future as well.

We all know about the latest Apple Watch Series 4 which will be featuring the ECG to track the health record of the users. While Apple had announced about this feature during the 'Gather Round' event held at the new Apple Campus, Wang had also suggested that Huami's upcoming smartwatch will also have the ECG feature. Wang had revealed this information earlier this week just before the Apple Watch Series 4 announcement.

Further report from Weibo also suggests that Huami has made 'striking breakthroughs in 24-hour real-time monitoring of cardiac health problems including atrial fibrillation and arrhythmia. Wang has also said that he is making this announcement prior the Apple Watch Series 4 launch so that they are not accused of copying Apple product's feature.

As for the pricing and availability, there is only limited information available on the smartwatch. However, a recently leaked image of the upcoming smartwatch's retail box suggests that the device could be named as Amazefit X. Other leaks surrounding the Amazefit X suggest that the smartwatch will come with a price tag of 1599 yuan (roughly around Rs 16,780). However, these are just the speculations and there is no concrete information on the pricing and availability of the Amazefit X. We will keep you further posted on the same, so stay tuned with us.