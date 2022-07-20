JBL Live Pro 2 Earbuds With 11mm Drivers, 40 Hours Playback Launched; Pricing & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds have been introduced in the Indian market. The latest wearable from the audio prowess company has arrived as premium earbuds with 11mm drivers and up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case. The JBL Live Pro 2 has been launched after the company released the JBL Tune 230NC and the Tune 130NC TWS.

JBL Live Pro 2 Specifications

The JBL Live Pro 2 offers a stick-shaped design and comes in a round charging case. The wearable comes with the True Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature, which provides the best voice clarity during calls. The JBL Live Pro 2 is equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers, to provide a smooth music listening experience. The device is IPX5 certified for resistance against water and dust.

The JBL Live Pro 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The ear tips of the device are made from silicon. The wearable comes with dual connect functionality and sync with Google Fast Pair tech. The device supports voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. The audio accessory gets six microphones to provide a superb calling experience.

The JBL Live Pro 2 offers 10 hours in the earbuds mode. The device provides up to 40 hours of usage with the charging case.

JBL Live Pro 2 Price In India

The JBL Live Pro 2 has been priced at Rs. 16,999 in the country. The wearable will be available to purchase from July 19 from the brand's website, Harman stores, major e-commerce portals, and retail stores across India. As part of the launch offer, the device will be available for Rs. 13,999.

JBL Live Pro 2 Will Be Joining The Flip 6 Speaker

The JBL Live Pro 2 earphones will be joining the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker in the country. The speaker was launched in India earlier in March for Rs. 14,999. The device was released with dual passive radiators a racetrack-shaped woofer, and a separate tweeter. The JBL Flip 6 comes with JBL's PartyBoost feature, which allows the consumers to connect the speaker to other JBL products.

The JBL Flip 6 speaker comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. The device is touted to provide up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, there's Bluetooth 5.1 support.

