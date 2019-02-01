Buying guide: Best budget Bluetooth headphones for students right now in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Bluetooth technology has greatly evolved in the world of electronics. This tech spec is highly demanded by a huge number of consumers who want to go completely wireless while talking or answering on phone. Such raving demand led the makers to come with more number of Bluetooth headphones.
These headphones are better in many aspects. They are inexpensive, automatic and user-friendly, highly reliable, consume less energy, and more. These pros have been tempting consumers to at once book for their purchasing every now and then. The mandate part is budget which every user set as a priority.
Keeping budget in mind and as a buying guide, we present before you a listing of top 10 best budget Bluetooth headphones to buy in 2019 which you can check at the bottom. These gadgets really look ideal from the students' point of view.
These accessories feature a flat and foldable design, Bluetooth connectivity, and Pure Bass Sound for an immersive aural experience wherever you go. You can use headphones with Android, IOS, and Windows devices. Its flexible nature allows you to fold it, for convenient traveling. Their long-lasting battery is designed to perform for up to 8 hours.
The best part is that these headphones can be charged via a micro USB cable. They come with cushioned earcups that offer maximum comfort while wearing and generates highly defined sound that enhances your listening experience. There are many more new and creative functions which will make you a die-hard fan for such gadgets.
JBL T450BT Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Black, On the Ear)
MRP: Rs 2,499
Key Specs
- With Microphone: Yes
- Design: Over the Head
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Bluetooth Support: Yes
- Headphone Jack: 3.5 mm Flatwire
- Experience superior JBL sound with powerful bass that truly packs a punch
- Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 11 hours of playtime
boAt Rockerz 400 Super Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset with Mic
MRP: Rs 1,399
Key Specs
- With Microphone: Yes
- Design: Over the Head | Type: stero dynamic
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Bluetooth Support: Yes
- Headphone Jack: 3.5
- Stunning design, lightweight and compact
Intex Jogger B Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Black, On the Ear)
MRP: Rs 1,299
Key Specs
- With Microphone: Yes
- Design: Over the Head | Type: Multimedia Headphone
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Bluetooth Support: Yes
- Headphone Jack: 3.5
JBL T110BT Wireless Pure Bass Bluetooth Headset with Mic
MRP: Rs 2,049
Key Specs
- With Microphone: Yes
- Design: Earbud
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Noise Cancellation
- Headphone Jack: 3.5mm
- These headphones reproduce that same JBL sound, punching out bass that's both deep and powerful
- Built-in battery provides 6 hours of playing time, with quick recharge in just 2 hours.
Skullcandy Uproar Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Grey Black, On the Ear)
MRP: Rs 2,849
Key Specs
- With Microphone: Yes
- Design: Over the Head | Type: Stereo Dynamic Headphone
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Bluetooth Support: Yes
- Headphone Jack: 2 mm
- Call, Track & volume control
- Push-on-ear-cushions for super comfort
Envent BoomBud ET-BTHD001-BK Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Black, On the Ear)
MRP: Rs 1,499
Key Specs
- With Microphone: Yes
- Design: Over the Head | Type: Stereo Dual Pairing
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Bluetooth Support: Yes
- Headphone Jack: 3.5
- Support Digital Signal Processing Echo Cancellation Technology
- Compatible with almost every smartphones, tablets, laptops etc
- Wireless music for around 10 hours
SoundBot SB221 Black Wireless Bluetooth Bluetooth Headset with Mic (Black, Over the Ear)
MRP: Rs
Key Specs
- With Microphone: Yes
- Design: Behind the Neck
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Headphone Jack: 0
Sony XB50 Bluetooth Headphone (Blue, In the Ear)
MRP: Rs 4,950
Key Specs
- With Microphone: No
- Design: Earbud | Type: EXTRA BASS Active Sports
- Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Light Weight
- Light Weight
- Earbuds and Arc Supporters
- Extra Bass