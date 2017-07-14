Lenovo MP1060 is a big 10,000 mAh power bank at Rs. 1,299

A drained-out battery can be a nightmare for smartphone users, especially if your work is highly dependent on your mobile device. For extensive phone users, a power bank has become a mandatory accessory that solves the problem of a dying smartphone. If you can relate with the situation then the latest power bank from Lenovo can be the product you should invest in.

The company has launched MP1060 power bank that has a 10,000 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery. Lenovo says that the power bank has a redefined 3D nano grade metal carved texture and is portable, light and loaded with polymer battery to serve as the best companion for your device.

The power bank weighs 200g which makes it quite compact for people who are always on the go. Lenovo says that the MP1060 can even charge your tablets, digital cameras and other handheld game devices.

Besides, the company claims that it has the ability to regulate the power according to the device connected. It is equipped with temperature control and ensures that the batteries operate in a safe range. The power bank is also equipped with technology that prevents overcharging and discharging from the Lithium-Polymer batteries.

The Lenovo MP1060 Power Bank is available exclusively on Flipkart at Rs. 1,299.

Check out the following table for complete technical specifications of the power bank.