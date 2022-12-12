Best Battery Smartphones Of The Year 2022

Smartphone manufacturers have been trying to compete with each other in terms of specifications and features. However, there are many smartphone buyers who prioritize battery capacity over every other specification and feature.

Several companies and brands have been working with battery manufacturers to embed larger battery packs within their products. We have curated a list of smartphones that pack some of the largest batteries.

Redmi 10 Power - ₹12,499 (4GB/64GB) / 6000mAh

Launched in April this year, the Redmi 10 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. The Android smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 X 1650 pixels. The 720p screen has a peak brightness of 400nits.

The Redmi 10 Power has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone launched at an inaugural price of ₹14,999, but currently sells for ₹12,499.

Samsung Galaxy F13 - ₹10,999 (4GB/64GB) / 6000mAh

The Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Android smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 X 2408 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 850 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base variant of the Samsung smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Samsung F13 launched at ₹11,999, but the price goes below ₹11,000 during sales.

Redmi 10 Prime - ₹12,495 (4GB/64GB) / 6000mAh

The Redmi 10 Prime is one of the first Redmi smartphones to pack a large 6,000mAh battery. Incidentally, Redmi chose to embed a comparatively smaller, 5,000mAh battery inside the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone. This makes the Redmi 10 Prime a better choice for smartphone buyers who prioritize battery capacity.

The Redmi 10 Prime features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display on this device is unique because it has variable refresh technology, where, the refresh rate comes down to 45Hz when the screen is static, and it goes up to 90Hz while gaming. This helps in optimizing battery life.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which is paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Redmi provides a 22.5W fast charger in the box. However, the phone can only support up to 18W of fast charging and 9W of reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G - ₹16,700 (6GB/128GB) / 6000mAh

Samsung launched the Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy M53 5G in April this year. The Samsung Galaxy M33 Android smartphone is the one that packs a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1280 octa-core SoC, which is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The 5G-enabled Android smartphone currently sells for ₹15,999 on Amazon India for the 6GB+128GB variant. There are several attractive color options for this popular Android smartphone.

Tecno Pova 3- ₹11,300 (4GB/64GB) / 7000mAh

The Tecno Pova series has steadily proven to pack the biggest batteries in smartphones. Although the Tecno Pova 4 has launched, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 3 is still available, and this phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Needless to mention, this is the largest battery yet in a smartphone. No wonder, even Tecno couldn't manage to replicate the same in Tecno Pova 4.

The Tecno Pova 3 phone features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC which is paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. Buyers can choose between 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Pova 3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage currently sells for ₹10,999, which makes it one of the most affordable Android smartphones with a massive battery.