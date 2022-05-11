WhatsApp Brings New ‘Disappear At Once’ Feature For Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform introduced the disappearing messages feature on its platform in 2020. Back then, the feature was available only for individual chats and it lets users set the feature so that messages can disappear within a span of seven days. Later, the feature received improvements by adding the support for more chats and extended time limits.

Later, WhatsApp introduced a new option called 'Default Message Timer', which lets users set messages send in a new chat to vanish after the chosen time period. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to refine the functionality further of this feature. This new feature will let users set their old messages to disappear at once. Let's take a look at the feature and how it is useful from here.

WhatsApp 'Disappear At Once' Feature

As per a new report by WABetaInfo, the messaging app is prepping changes to the 'default message timer'. This feature lets users set a limit as to when their disappearing messages should vanish from the conversation. With this feature, users will be able to bring old messages under this feature.

WhatsApp users can enable this feature in advance so that messages that they send in future disappear after the mentioned time period.

Also, a report by the blog site WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the feature that shows that the instant messaging app will display a message, which states that it does not affect your existing chats. Users can apply the message timer to existing chats by choosing them. In the window where WhatsApp displays the Default Message Timer. On tapping on the same by choosing the text in the window, a new section window will show up and they will be able to choose multiple conversations to turn them into disappearing chats at once.

Notably, the shortcut is quite useful when they want to turn on disappearing messages for numerous chat conversations. They can just do this seamlessly without having to toggle the feature manually within each chat info. After turning the regular conversations into disappearing chats, the new messages in the chats will disappear after the specified time.

Best Mobiles in India