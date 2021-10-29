DJI Action 2 Camera With 4K Video Recording Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Drone maker DJI has announced the launch of a new action camera that comes as the successor to the original 'DJI Action' camera. Well, the latest offering is likely dubbed the 'DJI Action 2'. The notable highlights of the camera comprise a 12MP sensor with support for 4K video recording at a frame rate of 120fps.

DJI Action 2 Camera Details

The DJI Action 2 Camera comes with a lens that has a field of view of 155 degrees. There is a custom aspheric lens that sharpens edges and minimizes image distortion, adds the company. The other aspects of the action camera include Slow Motion video recording, Timelapse, Hyperlapse, and QuickClip to capture short videos and support live streaming.

It is touted that the DJI Action 2 Camera has been built with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design. With this design, it can accommodate a slew of accessories for framing, monitoring, and shooting.

Furthermore, the DJI Action 2 Camera features a cube-shaped full-touch screen display. There is a lightweight aluminum alloy body as well. The latest action camera from the company features a magnetic locking design that lets users change accessories quickly and effortlessly.

Besides these, the DJI Action 2 Camera adorns a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen display and an additional OLED display that can be added with a front touchscreen module that can be attached to the camera unit's bottom.

DJI Action 2 Camera Price

The DJI Action 2 Camera has been launched in two kit options with one being a battery expansion module called Power Combo priced at $399 (approx. Rs. 30,000). It extends the use of the action camera up to three hours. The second option uses a module comprising a front-facing touchscreen panel priced at $519 (approx. Rs. 38,800). It extends the battery life to up to 160 minutes.

The new action camera from DJI has been unveiled in the global markets but it is yet to get a release date in India and other markets. We can expect it to be a rival to other brands that have launched action cameras in the market without costing buyers a bomb. We can get an official confirmation about its availability later.

