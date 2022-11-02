LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S) With Ergo Stand Launched: How's It Different? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

LG has added its latest LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S) to its 4K monitor lineup. The new monitor boasts LG's ergonomic stand and is touted to serve the purpose of gaming and work. Staying true to its Smart name tag, the LG monitor can allow you to stream videos and songs via streaming apps without a PC connection. The icing on the cake is the LG Ergo stand that allows you to adjust the monitor to the best possible angle for comfortable viewing.

LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S): What Makes It Different?

The LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S) can be used in landscape or portrait orientations, which can aid in productivity. It comes with a c-type clamp and grommet, which allows for a quick and easy installation without any tools. The LG Ergo Stand comes with an extend/retract adjustability of up to 180mm, swivel ±280, pivot 90-degree, and Tilt ±25- degree. Moreover, you can increase its height by up to 130mm and lower it from its normal position by 127mm.

Such a range of adjustability isn't offered by conventional monitors. This is what makes this monitor unique and it could be a good option for gaming, work, entertainment, and also for studies. Now, let's have a look at its specifications.

LG SMART Monitor: Features, Specifications

The LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S) sports a 32-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels resolution) and comes with a 65Hz refresh rate, 90 percent DCI-P3 color coverage, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR10 support. The display also offers a wide viewing angle of 178-degree.

The LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S) comes loaded with LG's popular webOS 22 operating system. It supports wireless connection, so you can enjoy streaming content via inbuilt apps such as Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Zulu, Disney Plus, and a lot more without the need for a PC connection. You can utilize its MiraCast feature to mirror your smartphone's or laptop's display on the monitor. Moreover, the LG ThinQ Homeboard feature provides easy-to-use IoT services to access and control home appliances.

Some other noteworthy features of the LG monitor include 5W dual stereo speakers, virtual sound, auto volume, eye comfort mode, smart energy saving, Magic Remote ready, and Alexa voice assistance, among others. Its I/O ports include two HDMI, two USB ports, one USB Type-C port for charging (65W), and a LAN port.

The LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S) comes at a price tag of $499.99 (approx. ₹41,353) and is on sale in the US now. Expect it to be exorbitantly priced above ₹60,000 when it comes to India.

