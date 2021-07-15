Windows 365 Goes Official: Is This The Future Of Computing? News oi-Vivek

When it comes to personal computers, Microsoft owns a large chunk of that pie, and the same applies to business/professional computing. Microsoft has now announced Windows 365, a cloud-based computing service for businesses of all sizes.

Windows 365 does look more ambitious than Windows 11, the latest operating system. However, unlike Windows 11, Windows 365 is a cloud-based service with a subscription fee. This allows businesses to experience the latest tools and services without investing in the hardware, which usually gets obsolete in just a few years.

What Is Windows 365?

Just like Microsoft Office 365, Windows 365 is a cloud-based computing service that offers various Microsoft products (OS, Office Suite) and everything will be streamed via the Microsoft Cloud. Windows 365 is built on top of the Zero Trust principle.

Windows 365 also offers a hybrid computing solution called Cloud PC, where, it combines the power of the already existing devices with the capability of the cloud to offer the best possible computing experience. It can be accessed using a web browser, just like a website.

According to Microsoft, Windows 365 will help to ease processes like virtual processing and remote collaboration. This service will allow employees to access various corporate resources from a remote location without compromising on the security aspect.

How Does Windows 365 Work?

Windows 365 requires two major components, a PC and an active internet connection. This service is similar to Stadia, where a user has to give input on his device, and the processing will be done in a remote server and the data will be sent back instantaneously.

Say, an employee has to render a 3D model, and her/his computer might not be powerful enough to render that model due to hardware limitations, Windows 365 will help in situations like this. Do note that, there will be per-user per-month pricing.

This means an IT team might not have to update the computers every now and then to keep up with the high computing requirements. They could just subscribe to Windows 365s various offerings, depending on the requirement.

Windows 365 Pricing And Availability

Windows 365 will be available by the end of 2021 with various cloud PC configurations, starting with 2 core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, and goes as powerful as 8 core CPU, 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage. As of now, there is no information on how much these subscriptions might cost in India.

