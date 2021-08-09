Just In
- 14 min ago Starlink Offering Fastest Internet In Three Countries; India Operations To Begin Soon
- 25 min ago Is Google Tensor Rebranded Samsung Exynos Processor?
- 32 min ago Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch Officially Teased: What To Expect?
- 49 min ago Xiaomi Redmi 10 E-Commerce Listing Hints Imminent Launch; Helio G88, 50MP Quad-Camera Revealed
Don't Miss
- Movies Kendall Jenner Celebrates BF Devin Booker's Gold Medal Win At Tokyo Olympics
- Automobiles Audi RS5 Sportback Launched In India At Rs 1.04 Crore: V6 Twin-Turbo, 443bhp, Sport Seats Available
- Finance Why Do Gold Prices Rise And Fall?
- Sports Rahul Raju expects to bounce back, predicts submission win over Otgonbaatar Nergui
- News Quit India Movement's spirit energised youth of nation: PM Modi
- Education Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: KSEEB Class 10th Results At 3:30 PM
- Lifestyle From Pantsuit To Sarees, Tanya Maniktala Has Fashion Goals For All The Occasions
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In September
Amazon Great Indian Festival Last Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Mobiles, Headphones, Laptops, And More
The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Great Freedom Festival Sale to celebrate the fast-approaching Independence Day. The sale is live for five days starting from August 5 to August 9. As we are on the last day of this sale, if you are interested in buying any electronics product or accessories, then the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the right time for you to make the purchase.
In addition to the discounts and offers on the products offered by Amazon, it is also possible to get add-on benefits in the form of no-cost EMI payment options, exchange discounts, and partner offers. Check out the last-minute discounts you should not miss out on Amazon.
Up To 30% Off Smartphones
If smartphones are what you are looking forward to buying, then the Amazon sale offers up to a 30% discount on your favorite smartphones. Buy any of the smartphones of your choice and get attractive discounts on the same.
Up To 66% off Alexa devices: Echo, Fire TV, And More Home Accessories
Are you eying to purchase Alexa devices such as the Echo series of smart speakers, Fire TV streaming device, or other home accessories? Well, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale could be the right one for you.
Up to 40% off Flat 20% off on Titan, Fastrack and more Smart bands
Up to 40% off Flat 20% off on Titan, Fastrack and more Smart bands
Up to 68% off Latest launches from Boat, Noise, Boult and others headphones
Up to 68% off Latest launches from Boat, Noise, Boult and others headphones
Up to 38% off High Performance Intel Core i5 Laptops & Desktop
Up to 38% off High Performance Intel Core i5 Laptops & Desktop
Up to 47% off Preinstalled Microsoft Office on Laptops & Desktops
Up to 47% off Preinstalled Microsoft Office on Laptops & Desktops
Up to 77% off Boat Soundbars, Speakers and Wired Earphones
Up to 77% off Boat Soundbars, Speakers and Wired Earphones
Up to 41% off Ultra Fast Gaming Laptops & Desktops| No Cost EMI available
Up to 41% off Ultra Fast Gaming Laptops & Desktops| No Cost EMI available
Up to 25% off Print 10 Pages in Just Rs1|Ink Tank Printers
Up to 25% off Print 10 Pages in Just Rs1|Ink Tank Printers
Up to 91% off Great Deals on Video Games & Accessories
Up to 91% off Great Deals on Video Games & Accessories
Up to 56% off Hard Drives above 2TB from Western Digital | Seagate
Up to 56% off Hard Drives above 2TB from Western Digital | Seagate
Up To 30% Off Smartphones
If smartphones are what you are looking forward to buying, then the Amazon sale offers up to a 30% discount on your favorite smartphones. Buy any of the smartphones of your choice and get attractive discounts on the same.
Up To 40% Off Titan, Fastrack, And More Smart Bands
Given the rage of using smart bands and smartwatches, then you can get up to 40% off on these wearables from Fastrack, Titan, and other brands.
Up To 68% Off On Headphones
Headphones are used by many people and you can get your favorite pair of headphones from brands including Noise, boAT, and other brands at up to a whopping 68% off.
Up to 38% off High-Performance Intel Core i5 Laptops & Desktop
Laptops and desktops are the ideal devices sought after by many nowadays as they are working from home. You can get high-performance Intel Core i5 laptops and desktops at up to 38% off.
Up to 47% off Preinstalled Microsoft Office on Laptops & Desktops
Laptops and desktops that are pre-installed with Microsoft Office can be purchased for as low as up to 47% discount during the ongoing sale.
Up to 77% off Boat Soundbars, Speakers, and Wired Earphones
If you aren't a big fan of wireless headphones, then there are many wired earphones out there in the market. Get your hands on any of these earphones from boAT and other brands at a whopping discount of 77%.
Up to 41% off Ultra Fast Gaming Laptops & Desktops| No Cost EMI available
Are you a gaming enthusiast? You can get ultra-fast gaming laptops and desktops at up to 41% off on these products. Get a no-cost EMI payment option on these products.
Up to 25% off Printers
If the printers, especially the Ink Tank printers are your choice, then you can get up to 25% discount on these printers.
Up to 91% off Great Deals on Video Games & Accessories
You can get video games and gaming accessories right now via Amazon India at up to a whopping 91% discount and offers.
Up to 56% off Hard Drives above 2TB from Western Digital | Seagate
The hard drives that are above 2TB capacity from Western Digital and Seagate at up to 56% via the online retailer Amazon India.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999