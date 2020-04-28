PUBG Mobile Next Update Confirmed To Arrive On May 7: Everything You Need To Know

ENGLISH

    PUBG Corp, the company behind the famous Battle Royale game - PUBG Mobile has announced the release of its upcoming update. According to the company, it will start rolling out the PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update on May 7. The company has confirmed the news via its official Twitter handle. The official release date seems to be slightly delayed from the rumors which suggest that the update will arrive on April 24.

    PUBG Mobile Next Update Confirmed To Arrive On May 7

     

    The company has also shared an 18-seconds long video along with the Twitter announcement post. The video did not reveal anything about the upcoming update expect the version and the release date.

    PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: What To Expect

    The video clip shared with the Twitter post shows a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse. The video starts zooming into the vending machine and it starts playing a tune. Once the tune went off the screen turns black and shows the update version and release date along with the PUBG logo. However, the video clip did not disclose anything about the update.

    A recent video shared on YouTube highlights all the changes which are expected to arrive with the update. The gameplay video suggests that the update will introduce the Winchester 94 (Win94) gun with a scope and a P90 SMG. Change and additions are also expected to arrive on the Miramar 2.0 desert map. The update is said to bring a golden Mirado vehicle and vending machines with pain killers and energy drinks.

     

    The Sanhok jungle map is also said to receive a new "Jungle Mode". A new Safe Scramble mode will also be introduced which will bring Blue-Purple zones inside the safe zone. Besides, the Miramar map is also expected to receive heavy or light sand storms. The new update will bring a new Gun-craft mode as well.

    We are few more days ahead of the official release and we recommend you to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for the official rollout of the update.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
