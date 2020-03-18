Just In
- 20 min ago Redmi Soundbar 2.0 Gets Bluetooth Certified, Hinting Imminent Launch
-
- 25 min ago Motorola Edge+ New Renders Show Stunning Curved Design And 108MP Rear Camera
- 1 hr ago How To Download Movies, TV Shows On Amazon Prime Video
- 5 hrs ago Samsung Might Be Working On 1-inch 150MP Smartphone Camera Sensor
Don't Miss
- News India's total coronavirus cases reaches 147; nearly 8,000 deaths globally
- Lifestyle Gudi Padwa 2020: 10 Beautiful Quotes And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones
- Sports IPL 2020: These Indian players, including MS Dhoni, will be jolted if IPL 13 cancelled ahead of ICC T20 World Cup
- Movies Ekta Kapoor Suspends All Balaji Productions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
- Finance Yes Bank Surges 1480% Since March 6: Will The Rally Sustain?
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Sikkim
- Automobiles Hyundai Elantra BS6 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine To Be Introduced Soon In India
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
LG OLED 2020 TV Lineup Includes Better 8K, Gaming Performances
LG has announced the rollout of the 2020 TV lineup with 14 new OLED models. This includes the GX Gallery series, real 8K ZX models and 4K Ultra HD TVs, which will be dedicated to gaming as well as an enhanced viewing experience. The company announced the rollout would begin in the home market South Korea.
LG TV Lineup For 2020
The launch in South Korea would be followed by other markets including the US, Europe, and other Asian countries. LG notes that the new OLED TVs will offer some of the best viewing experience with self-emissive display technology, being able to precisely control light at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and infinite contrast.
Going into the details, LG will be bringing out three new GX Gallery series models (55-, 65- and 77-inches) offering LG's panel technology which does not require a backlight. LG claims to have developed an ultra-thin form factor surpassing the need for a separate control box.
That's not all. The South Korean company will be enhancing the 8K experience as well. "Producing images of unprecedented detail and clarity, the much anticipated LG OLED ZX Real 8K models (models 88 OLED ZX and 77 OLED ZX) deliver four times the screen resolution of 4K and 16 times that of Full HD," LG said in a statement.
LG TV Tech For 2020
The LG 2020 OLED and the 8K NanoCell TVs feature a new technology called the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. As the third-generation processor, the new AI processor leverages additional processing power and advanced deep learning algorithms to further boost picture and sound quality on the new TVs, says LG.
Out of the lot, the highlight might be the smallest OLED TV in the bunch. A 48-inch LG gaming TV in the CX series, slated to arrive in June for $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,927). Of course, it does seem expensive, but LG notes that the OLED TV is dedicated to gaming and is better suited to a small space.
We can expect the TV launches to begin spanning out over the next few months so we'll have more details then.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,385
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,988
-
29,495
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999