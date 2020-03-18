LG OLED 2020 TV Lineup Includes Better 8K, Gaming Performances

LG TV Lineup For 2020

The launch in South Korea would be followed by other markets including the US, Europe, and other Asian countries. LG notes that the new OLED TVs will offer some of the best viewing experience with self-emissive display technology, being able to precisely control light at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and infinite contrast.

Going into the details, LG will be bringing out three new GX Gallery series models (55-, 65- and 77-inches) offering LG's panel technology which does not require a backlight. LG claims to have developed an ultra-thin form factor surpassing the need for a separate control box.

That's not all. The South Korean company will be enhancing the 8K experience as well. "Producing images of unprecedented detail and clarity, the much anticipated LG OLED ZX Real 8K models (models 88 OLED ZX and 77 OLED ZX) deliver four times the screen resolution of 4K and 16 times that of Full HD," LG said in a statement.

LG TV Tech For 2020

The LG 2020 OLED and the 8K NanoCell TVs feature a new technology called the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. As the third-generation processor, the new AI processor leverages additional processing power and advanced deep learning algorithms to further boost picture and sound quality on the new TVs, says LG.

Out of the lot, the highlight might be the smallest OLED TV in the bunch. A 48-inch LG gaming TV in the CX series, slated to arrive in June for $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,927). Of course, it does seem expensive, but LG notes that the OLED TV is dedicated to gaming and is better suited to a small space.

We can expect the TV launches to begin spanning out over the next few months so we'll have more details then.