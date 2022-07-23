ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discount On Laptops For Students, Business, Gaming, And Light Weight Devices

    The laptop sale surged during the pandemic and it continues to stay the same. Given that working from home is the new normal for many, professionals across industries are buying laptops are various price points. This ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale is the right time to buy a laptop as you can get lucrative discounts on the purchase.

     
    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discount On Best Laptops

    If you want to buy a laptop, be it gaming-centric, lightweight, enterprise-ready, or for any other purpose, then you should check out on Amazon India as you can get a significant discount on the purchase. Let's take a look at the options from here.

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 (39% Off)

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) is available at 39% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6inch(39.6cm)

    HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6inch(39.6cm)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,290 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 65,444 (17% Off)

    HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6inch(39.6cm) is available at 17% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 54,290 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14
     

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 62,390 (46% Off)

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14" (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop is available at 46% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Notebook Ultra 3 11Th Gen 15.6 Inches

    Mi Notebook Ultra 3 11Th Gen 15.6 Inches

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 57,700 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 71,999 (20% Off)

    Mi Notebook Ultra 3 11Th Gen 15.6 Inches is available at 20% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 57,700 onwards during the sale.

     

    HP Chromebook 11a

    HP Chromebook 11a

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 26,663 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,990.00,You Save: Rs. 9,673.00 (36% Off)

    Honor MagicBook X 14

    Honor MagicBook X 14

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; You Save: Rs. 23,009 (35% Off)

    Honor MagicBook X 14 is available at 35% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

    ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 (43% Off)

    ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U is available at 43% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 42,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 48,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 84,890 (42% Off)

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop is available at 42% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 48,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB SDRAM/256GB SSD 15.6inch

    HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB SDRAM/256GB SSD 15.6inch

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 47,843 ; Deal Price: Rs. 32,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,853 (31% Off)

    HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB SDRAM/256GB SSD 15.6inch is available at 31% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 11Th Gen

    Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 11Th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 51,999 (38% Off)

    Redmi Book 15 is available at 38% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.

     

