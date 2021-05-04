Just In
- 30 min ago Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD Review: Blazing Fast Storage Solution For Pro Gamers
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 5, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000 Pay Balance
- 1 hr ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 5 Brings Unleash Inhibition Backpack, A124 Bobblehead
- 17 hrs ago DoT Allows Reliance Jio And Airtel To Conduct 5G Trials In India
Don't Miss
- Finance Reasons To Invest In Fixed Deposits Apart From Interest Rate
- Movies Naamkaran Actor Zain Imam's Cousin Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Celebs Offer Condolences
- Automobiles Skoda Kushaq Bookings & Delivery Timeline Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: Details
- Sports IPL 2021: CSK batting coach Mike Hussey tests positive for COVID-19
- News PM Modi condoles death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom
- Education ICSI CS Exams Postponed For June 2021 Session
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In May
- Lifestyle ‘Lip Wings’ Are The New Makeup Trend That’s Going Viral And Here’s How You Can Nail It!
Up To 30% Off On Laptops: Amazon Discount Offer On Dell, Lenovo Apple, Asus And More Laptops
Due to this ongoing pandemic, the demand for laptops has increased a lot as everything has shifted to home. So, if you are looking for a laptop with an accessible price tag then you should not miss the chance. Amazon is giving attractive discount offers on brands like Apple, Dell, HP, and among others. At this time, the Apple MacBook Pro can be purchased with a discount of 18 percent which brings the price down to Rs. 96,990.
In addition, the HP Pavilion x360 and the ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) are now priced at Rs. 49,990, Rs. 23,990 respectively. To make your job easy, we are here listing all laptops with their new price tag.
Dell Inspiron 3501 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD Display Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 57,125 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 51,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,135 (9%)
Dell Inspiron 3501 is available at 9% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 51,990 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5 4650U Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 64,038 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 49,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,048 (22%)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is available at 22% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple MacBook Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,17,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 96,990 ; You Save: Rs. 20,910 (18%)
Apple MacBook Pro is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 96,990 onwards during the sale.
Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i5-10210U
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 61,498 ; Deal of the Day: Rs 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,499 (19%)
Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is available at 19% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs 49,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (25%)
Asus VivoBook 14 (2020) is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 43,790 ; Price: Rs. 32,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,800 (25%)
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.
HP Pavilion x360
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 60,840 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 49,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,850.00 (18%)
HP Pavilion x360 is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,433
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940