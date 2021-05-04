Up To 30% Off On Laptops: Amazon Discount Offer On Dell, Lenovo Apple, Asus And More Laptops

ENGLISH

    Due to this ongoing pandemic, the demand for laptops has increased a lot as everything has shifted to home. So, if you are looking for a laptop with an accessible price tag then you should not miss the chance. Amazon is giving attractive discount offers on brands like Apple, Dell, HP, and among others. At this time, the Apple MacBook Pro can be purchased with a discount of 18 percent which brings the price down to Rs. 96,990.

    Amazon Discount Offer On Dell, Lenovo Apple, Asus And More Laptops
     

    In addition, the HP Pavilion x360 and the ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) are now priced at Rs. 49,990, Rs. 23,990 respectively. To make your job easy, we are here listing all laptops with their new price tag.

    Dell Inspiron 3501 15.6

    Dell Inspiron 3501 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD Display Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 57,125 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 51,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,135 (9%)

    Dell Inspiron 3501 is available at 9% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 51,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5 4650U Pro

    Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5 4650U Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 64,038 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 49,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,048 (22%)

    Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is available at 22% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

    Apple MacBook Pro
     

    Apple MacBook Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,17,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 96,990 ; You Save: Rs. 20,910 (18%)

    Apple MacBook Pro is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 96,990 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i5-10210U

    Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i5-10210U

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 61,498 ; Deal of the Day: Rs 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,499 (19%)

    Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is available at 19% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020)

    ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 31,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (25%)

    Asus VivoBook 14 (2020) is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,790 ; Price: Rs. 32,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,800 (25%)

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP Pavilion x360

    HP Pavilion x360

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 60,840 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 49,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,850.00 (18%)

    HP Pavilion x360 is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    Best Phones

