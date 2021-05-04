Up To 30% Off On Laptops: Amazon Discount Offer On Dell, Lenovo Apple, Asus And More Laptops

In addition, the HP Pavilion x360 and the ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) are now priced at Rs. 49,990, Rs. 23,990 respectively. To make your job easy, we are here listing all laptops with their new price tag.

Dell Inspiron 3501 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD Display Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 57,125 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 51,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,135 (9%)

Dell Inspiron 3501 is available at 9% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 51,990 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5 4650U Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 64,038 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 49,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,048 (22%)

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is available at 22% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple MacBook Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,17,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 96,990 ; You Save: Rs. 20,910 (18%)

Apple MacBook Pro is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 96,990 onwards during the sale.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i5-10210U

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 61,498 ; Deal of the Day: Rs 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,499 (19%)

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is available at 19% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs 49,999 onwards during the sale.

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 31,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (25%)

Asus VivoBook 14 (2020) is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 43,790 ; Price: Rs. 32,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,800 (25%)

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 32,990 onwards during the sale.

HP Pavilion x360

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 60,840 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 49,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,850.00 (18%)

HP Pavilion x360 is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.