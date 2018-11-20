ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Grab Honor 8X at Re. 1 during Onderful Sale: All you need to know

Here’s how you can get the Honor 8X for Re. 1.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Honor 8X is a recent offering from the company. The device was launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 14,999 and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 16,999. Recently, the company received a red paint job and now this variant is available under a special sale.

    Grab Honor 8X at Re. 1 during Onderful Sale: All you need to know

     

    Honor 8X Onderful Sale

    Well, the Honor 8X is available as a part of the company's promotional Onderful Sale. During this sale period, the red color variant of the device will be available for Re. 1. The sale debuted at 11:45 AM and will last until the stocks are empty. And, do note that only the 4GB variant of the Honor 8X in red color is available for Re. 1.

    Notably, only those who have registered to take part in the sale will be eligible to grab hold of the red Honor 8X at Re. 1. Each registered consumer can get only 1 unit per day. As there is a huge demand for this variant and limited units available, there is a chance that it will go out of stock very soon. Once the order is taken, users have to give in the delivery details and complete the payment process to successfully place the order.

    Honor 8X specifications and features

    To recap on its specifications, the Honor 8X flaunts a metal and glass finish making it look stylish. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device has a notch on top for a taller aspect ratio. The smartphone employs the company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

     

    On the imaging front, this smartphone has a dual camera module at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The 8X runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is packed with connectivity features including 4G VoLTE, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a rear-mounted fingerprint and dual-SIM support. The device gets the power from a 3750mAh battery operating under its hood.

    Read More About: honor honor 8x news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue