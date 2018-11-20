Grab Honor 8X at Re. 1 during Onderful Sale: All you need to know

Honor 8X is a recent offering from the company. The device was launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 14,999 and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 16,999. Recently, the company received a red paint job and now this variant is available under a special sale.

Honor 8X Onderful Sale

Well, the Honor 8X is available as a part of the company's promotional Onderful Sale. During this sale period, the red color variant of the device will be available for Re. 1. The sale debuted at 11:45 AM and will last until the stocks are empty. And, do note that only the 4GB variant of the Honor 8X in red color is available for Re. 1.

Notably, only those who have registered to take part in the sale will be eligible to grab hold of the red Honor 8X at Re. 1. Each registered consumer can get only 1 unit per day. As there is a huge demand for this variant and limited units available, there is a chance that it will go out of stock very soon. Once the order is taken, users have to give in the delivery details and complete the payment process to successfully place the order.

Honor 8X specifications and features

To recap on its specifications, the Honor 8X flaunts a metal and glass finish making it look stylish. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device has a notch on top for a taller aspect ratio. The smartphone employs the company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

On the imaging front, this smartphone has a dual camera module at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The 8X runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is packed with connectivity features including 4G VoLTE, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a rear-mounted fingerprint and dual-SIM support. The device gets the power from a 3750mAh battery operating under its hood.