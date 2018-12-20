ENGLISH

Get a new Vivo smartphone for Rs 101 under New Phone, New Year offer

Offer is applicable from the 20th of December 2018 to 31st of January 2019

    Vivo has come up with a great deal, especially for those who are planning to buy a new Vivo smartphone this Christmas/New year. The company has announced a new scheme called "New Phone, New Year," where select Vivo smartphones are available for just Rs 101.

    Get a new Vivo smartphone for Rs 101 under New Phone, New Year offer

     

    What is Vivo New Phone, New Year offer?

    Vivo's New Phone, New Year is a credit card free EMI scheme, where a user can own a Vivo smartphone by making a payment of Rs 101. This offer is applicable from the 20th of December to 31st of January across all partner outlets in pan India.

    How to get a Vivo smartphone for Rs 101?

    • Visit any of the 45,000+ Vivo-BFL mapped partner stores
    • Carry your basic KYC document (PAN Card, Voter ID card, Aadhar Card etc.)
    • Select your favorite Vivo device (*NEX, V11, V11 Pro, Y95, Y83 Pro, Y81-4G)
    • Pay an upfront fee of INR 101 and submit your KYC documents to the retailer
    • The device MOP will be divided into 6 equal EMI's as per the scheme construct
    • Go home and enjoy your new Vivo device

    Additionally, the company is also offering HDFC ZERO Down Payment offer with additional 5% Cashback on Credit/Debit cards EMI transactions.

    Eligible smartphones

    Terms and conditions
    • This offer cannot be clubbed with the normal EMI offer
    • A processing fee of Rs 399 will be charged
    • Applicable only for Vivo smartphones that cost Rs 10,000 or more

    Jerome Chen, Senior Vice President, Vivo India said

    We are excited to bring attractive offers for consumers across India, as we get ready for Christmas and 2019. The 'New Phone, New You' offer has been specially curated to provide exciting propositions to our consumers that want to enter the New Year with a new Vivo device. With the New Year round the corner, we at Vivo wish to bring happiness to our customers and make Vivo buying experience a delight.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
