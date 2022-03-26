Infinix Smart 6 Plus Launched With 5000mAh Battery: Expected Price In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix, a tech brand known for launching affordable smartphones has launched a new offering, which is called the Infinix Smart 6 Plus. The device has been launched in Nigeria as an offering in the series comprising the Infinix Smart 6 and Infinix Smart 6 4G smartphones. It sports a similar design as the standard Infinix Smart 6 that went official in October last year.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications

As per a report by Droid Africa, the new Infinix smartphone runs Android 11 (Go Edition). It bestows a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The screen has a peak brightness of 500 nits. Under its hood, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus uses a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC teamed up to 2GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. Notably, the standard variant of the smartphone uses a Unisoc SC9863A processor.

For imaging, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus uses a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary camera sensor and a QVGA 0.08MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor. When it comes to the other aspects, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus has connectivity aspects including a micro USB port, a slew of sensors including proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a G-sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 5000mAh battery powers the Infinix Smart 6 Plus.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Price

The newly launched Infinix Smart 6 Plus is priced at NGN 58,400 (approx. Rs. 10,700), claims the pricing tipped by the Infinix Nigeria Twitter handle. As per the same, the device has been launched in four color options including Ocean Blue, Polar Black, Light Sea Green, and Purple. The device will be up for sale via the online and offline stores in the market. We are yet to know when the Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be launched in India and its expected pricing in the market.

Notably, the Infinix Smart 6 launched earlier comes with 3G connectivity is priced at NGN 51,300 (approx. Rs. 9,500). On the other hand, the Infinix Smart 6 4G is priced at NGN 53,900 (approx. Rs. 10,000).

Best Mobiles in India