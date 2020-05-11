ENGLISH

    iQOO Z1 Live Images Show Circular Punch-Hole Cutout

    By
    |

    Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is turning into a successful brand with the launch of a couple of notable flagship devices such as the iQOO Neo 3. Now, the brand is said to be working on a new smartphone likely to use the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Well, the talk is about the iQOO Z1 that has been leaked in the form of live images.

    iQOO Z1 Live Images Show Circular Punch-Hole Cutout
    Image Source  

     

    Of late, we have been coming across reports that the Vivo sub-brand is working on a new smartphone called iQOO Z1. Now, a reliable leakster from China has shared a couple of live images of the iQOO Z1 on Weibo revealing what we can expect from the device in terms of design.

    iQOO Z1 Live Images Leak

    The leaked images show that the iQOO Z1 could feature a round-shaped cutout at the top right corner of the display to house the selfie camera. It is touted that this could be the first smartphone from the brand to flaunt a punch-hole display. Apart from this, the design clearly shows thin bezels at the sides and top and a relatively noticeable bezel at the bottom.

    iQOO Z1 Live Images Show Circular Punch-Hole Cutout
    Image Source   

    The other aspects that are notable include a display with a high-screen space and the power button and volume rocker at the right. Notably, the power button is embedded with a fingerprint sensor too. It is believed that the upcoming smartphone could flaunt an IPS LCD display of 6.57 inches as on the iQOO Neo 3 and support for up various refresh rate options such as 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz.

     

    New Vivo 5G Smartphone Spotted

    While we do not know much about the iQOO Z1, an upcoming Vivo smartphone carrying the model number V1986A was certified by China's 3C certification database. This certification listing not only confirms that the smartphone will be 5G-ready but also reveals that there could be support for 44W rapid charging tech.

    What We Think

    Though there are several reports regarding the iQOO Z1 including the use of the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, the brand is yet to officially confirm the existence of the smartphone. Also, we can expect it to surface on the TENAA certification listing sometime soon revealing more details regarding the same.

    Read More About: iqoo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
    X