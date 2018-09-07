Motorola P30 Play again spotted on official website: Expected to launch soon

Lenovo-owned Motorola announced the Motorola P30 last month in China and after a couple of days, the company made the P30 Note available in China. Now the Motorola P30 Play is also listed on the Chinese website. The listing is pointing at a launch very soon. Earlier the three smartphones were listed briefly, but out of three only P30 Play is only remaining on the list. The new post has revealed some key features, specifications, price and design of the smartphone.

However, this is not the first time that the Motorola P30 Play is spotted on an official website. It was also spotted last month just before the launch of the P30.

The smartphone was listed on the official website in China for a while and then taken down by the company. MySmartPrice has managed to take some screenshots of the device including the specifications. The product page also shows that the phone will be launched with a price tag of CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 20,000). The listing suggests that the phone will be available in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

However, the listing doesn't reveal the availability of the smartphone. If the price turns out true then this would be the cheapest variant of the Motorola P30 series. The smartphone will come in Ice Jade White and Bright Black colour options.

As far as designs are concerned, the Motorola P30 Play looks very much similar to the other two siblings, the Motorola P30 and Motorola P30 Note.

Motorola P30 Play specifications

According to the listing, the Motorola P30 Play will come with a 5.88-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 and also sports a notch at the top. Under the hood, Motorola P30 Play is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SOC, clocked at 1.8 GHz.

On the optical front, the smartphone will come with 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. On the front, it will house an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola P30 Play is fueled by a 3000mAh battery and runs on ZUI 4.0 based on the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel of the phone embedded inside the Motorola logo.

