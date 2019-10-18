Motorola Razr Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Announced News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Motorola Razr will be out soon. The company has begun teasing the launch date of the foldable smartphone, which is set on November 13. The Lenovo-owned company has sent out invites for the launch of the reinvented Razr smartphone, which reads: 'An original unlike any other', which has spiked speculations for the new foldable smartphone.

Motorola Razr Launch Date

The Motorola Razr was supposed to launch in summer this year, but missed its target, an insider told CNET. However, the new invite confirms an upcoming launch set for next month. Even if Motorola launches the Razr smartphone, it's still not confirmed when the device will hit stores. The Motorola Razr will be launched in Los Angeles, which Motorola says is a "highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon."

The upcoming Motorola Razr puts the device in league with other foldable smartphones like Samsung Fold, Huawei Mate X, Microsoft Surface Duo, and others. A unique factor of the Motorola Razr is its flip-factor, similar to the original Motorola Razr. The design would certainly be different than the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X. The invite also notes 'original', further hinting the revamped version of the Razr brand.

Motorola Razr Expected Price

The original Motorola Razr was one of the most iconic foldable mobile phones. After the success of the Motorola G smartphone series, the redesign of the Motorola Razr is one way that the company hopes to boost its brand. But the upcoming Razr is going to be a costly affair and could cost $1,500, which is roughly Rs. 1,06,950.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Fold starts from Rs. 1,64,999 and the Huawei Mate X costs Rs. 1,85,290. It's clear that foldable smartphones are in vogue, but they are not just premium, but also expensive. While Samsung Galaxy Fold is being sold out, the success of the Motorola Razr smartphone is hard to predict.

Motorola Razr Specs

The Motorola Razr smartphone will likely be made of plastic, as foldable glass is still unavailable. Early speculations reveal that the foldable smartphone will flip open to a 6.2-inch screen display. The smartphone is believed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. More updates about the smartphone are expected ahead of its launch next month.

