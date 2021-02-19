Nokia 3.4 To Go On Sale In India Tomorrow: Price And Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global announced the Nokia 3.4 in India last week alongside the Nokia 5.4. The Nokia 5.4 is now available for purchase, while the Nokia 3.4 will go for sale tomorrow (Feb 20) via the Nokia website and e-commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon. Apart from online, the phone can also be purchased at leading retail outlets. The features of the phone include Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 4,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Nokia 3.4 Price In India And Offers

The Nokia 3.4 comes in a single 4GB + 64GB variant which will cost Rs. 11,999 and will be available in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options. The company has also announced few offers for the latest Nokia 3.4 smartphone. Jio customers will get benefits worth Rs. 4,000 while buying the phone which includes an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs. 349 plan and Rs. 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. It is applicable for both new and existing Jio subscribers.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications

In terms of features, you can get a 6.39-inch HD+ (720 x 1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the Nokia 3.4. The phone has a punch-hole cutout at the left-top corner and it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD slot. The handset ships with Android 10 OS which is also upgradable to Android 11 update. Moreover, there is a 4,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.

For photography, the Nokia 3.4 has a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset offers an 8MP front camera. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

