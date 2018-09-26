Realme 2 Pro launch today: Watch the live stream here

At 12:30 PM today, Realme, the Oppo sub-brand will made a new announcement. Back in August, when the company announced the Realme 2, it was teased that they will launch an upgraded and relatively high priced smartphone in the country in September. As assured, the company is all set to unveil the Realme 2 Pro with upgraded specifications and features will go official in a few more hours.

Well, the much-awaited Realme 2 Pro will be launched in India today at the event at 12:30 PM in at Amity University in Noida. The event will be live streamed on the company's official Facebook page and YouTube handle. However, the video isn't available on YouTube for now and we will embed it here once it is live. So, interested fans can catch the action live from the video below.

Realme 2 Pro expected specifications

When it comes to the expected specifications, the Realme 2 Pro could be the most inexpensive smartphone to be launched with 8GB RAM. The device is expected to feature a waterdrop notch as teased by the company. Also, it has been confirmed that it will use a Snapdragon 660 AIE with AI capabilities.

The leaked hands-on video that hit the web a few days back hinted at the presence of a waterdrop notch, a dual camera module at the rear, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a tall display with slim bezels. Going by the existing reports, the smartphone is believed to flaunt a 6.3-inch display and run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS.

Expected price in India

While the device is yet to be announced, there are speculations that it could be priced under Rs. 20,000. As mentioned above, if this happens to be true, the Realme 2 Pro will be the cheapest 8GB RAM smartphone. This way, it carries the legacy of the brand as the Realme 1 is the cheapest smartphone to have 128GB storage space and the Realme 2 is the first smartphone under Rs. 10,000 to feature a notch display.