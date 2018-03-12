Amazon Alexa new skill can answer follow up questions

Amazon which is an e-commerce giant has started rolling out a new feature for its intelligent personal assistant Alexa. Amazon Lab 126 developed the intelligent personal assistant which was first used in the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo Dot devices. According to some reports from Beebom, the new Amazon Alexa feature will allow users to issue the follow-up commands without giving the device an "Alexa" word command.

The report further suggests that with the new feature being rolled out it will enable the personnel assistant Alexa to stay awake for 5 seconds after answering the first command and will wait to listen for a follow-up command. Further, the blue ring on the devices supporting Amazon Alexa will light up during that brief 5 seconds, and a user can simply give a command like "Thank You" or "Stop" if he wants the personal assistant stop waiting for a follow-up command. By visiting the settings section of Alexa app the follow-up mode can be enabled, however, the app is currently available for on Amazon Echo devices along with some handful third-party Alexa-enabled devices.

