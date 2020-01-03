ENGLISH

    How Indian Cyber Security Startups Are Growing - List Of Startups You Can Look Out For In 2020

    By
    |

    In the past five years, cybersecurity startups have seen exponential growth when it comes to numbers and foreign investments. Back in 2012, there were only 15 startups in the cybersecurity sector with about $1 million investment. The numbers have seen a hike in 2017, with more than 20 startups with over $100 million investments. According to reports, with this pace, this sector will soon become a billion-dollar industry in India.

    How Indian Cyber Security Startups Are Growing - List Of Startups

     

    Just to recall, startups like Innefu Labs and Indusface, which were started in 2011, are now known global players with international clients. It has also been reported that the reason behind the growth in this industry is because of growth in IT, security, and engineers in the country.

    Here is the list of top five Indian cybersecurity startups indulged in cybersecurity services:

    Seconize

    Seconize

    First in the list is Seconize which is a Bangalore-based cybersecurity startup, it serves in cloud-based, AI/ML-enabled, automated security solutions to ventures who are surrounded by digitization and all the information about the company is on cloud or drives.

    Seconize helps these companies to de-risk themselves by proactive risk assessment, remediation, and identification. It also manages all the IT assets with real-time risk measurement and without any human error.

    Last year, Seconize has also managed to get support from Singapore telecom operator Singtel and NUS National University of Singapore and expanded its office the country. 

    WiJungle
     

    WiJungle

    WiJungle is indulged in developing and marketing unified network security gateway to companies in more than 25 countries across the globe. WiJungle was founded back in 2014, WiJungle was launched as a completely free WiFi service and it was the first Indian private company to bring up this idea.

    Right now, the company is serving to government and private companies across the country. WiJungle is offering its services to sectors like hospitality, healthcare, education, BFSI, retail, defence, transportation, ITES, and more.

    Lucideus

    Lucideus

    Lucideus was developed in IIT Bombay for information security services. It is an AI-ML enabled platform to which is responsible for taking care of enterprises across the globe. This platform continuously monitors and responds to cyber-threats effectively and reduce cyber-attacks. Lucideus has also made its brand name internationally; it encourages businesses to make cybersecurity a priority.

    Sequretek

    Sequretek

    Sequretek is a cybersecurity startup which is meant to simplify security for enterprises and businesses. It helps to equip them with AI and ML-driven security tools and solutions which will make sure that the company is secured and properly armed against all the security threats without any vulnerability. These threats can be known and unknown and Sequretek takes care of everything.

    Sequretek has expertise in domains like BFSI, e-commerce, retail, healthcare, insurance, entertainment, manufacturing, and more.

    Securitybulls

    Securitybulls

    Securitybulls is a startup which is indulged in comprehensive pen-testing which is also known as a penetration test or ethical hacking. Securitybulls offers IT security assessments and infrastructure security services. It analyzes the client company's digital assets and checks for the security risk and flaws from where it can get compromised and attacked.

    After finding the vulnerability in the security it provides remediation blueprint which will help in enhancing the client's cybersecurity strategies.

    So these are the list of cybersecurity startups which you can look out for in 2020. However, do note that many startups in this sector are doing good and have the potential to grow up in 2020 and making remark across the globe.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
