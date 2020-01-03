Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Refractory Epilepsy: Causes, Risk Factors, Treatment And Role Of Keto Diet
- News Budget session of Parliament may start from Jan 31, to be presented on Feb 1
- Movies The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti Opens Up About Her Struggle To Land Good Work
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Sales Milestone: Crosses 1,00,000 Bookings Since Launch
- Finance Shriram Transport Finance NCDs Offer Interest Up To 9.1%: Should You Invest?
- Sports I don't have many games left to play for my country: Sunil Chhetri
- Travel Transformative Travel: A New 2020 Travel Trend
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
How Indian Cyber Security Startups Are Growing - List Of Startups You Can Look Out For In 2020
In the past five years, cybersecurity startups have seen exponential growth when it comes to numbers and foreign investments. Back in 2012, there were only 15 startups in the cybersecurity sector with about $1 million investment. The numbers have seen a hike in 2017, with more than 20 startups with over $100 million investments. According to reports, with this pace, this sector will soon become a billion-dollar industry in India.
Just to recall, startups like Innefu Labs and Indusface, which were started in 2011, are now known global players with international clients. It has also been reported that the reason behind the growth in this industry is because of growth in IT, security, and engineers in the country.
Here is the list of top five Indian cybersecurity startups indulged in cybersecurity services:
Seconize
First in the list is Seconize which is a Bangalore-based cybersecurity startup, it serves in cloud-based, AI/ML-enabled, automated security solutions to ventures who are surrounded by digitization and all the information about the company is on cloud or drives.
Seconize helps these companies to de-risk themselves by proactive risk assessment, remediation, and identification. It also manages all the IT assets with real-time risk measurement and without any human error.
Last year, Seconize has also managed to get support from Singapore telecom operator Singtel and NUS National University of Singapore and expanded its office the country.
WiJungle
WiJungle is indulged in developing and marketing unified network security gateway to companies in more than 25 countries across the globe. WiJungle was founded back in 2014, WiJungle was launched as a completely free WiFi service and it was the first Indian private company to bring up this idea.
Right now, the company is serving to government and private companies across the country. WiJungle is offering its services to sectors like hospitality, healthcare, education, BFSI, retail, defence, transportation, ITES, and more.
Lucideus
Lucideus was developed in IIT Bombay for information security services. It is an AI-ML enabled platform to which is responsible for taking care of enterprises across the globe. This platform continuously monitors and responds to cyber-threats effectively and reduce cyber-attacks. Lucideus has also made its brand name internationally; it encourages businesses to make cybersecurity a priority.
Sequretek
Sequretek is a cybersecurity startup which is meant to simplify security for enterprises and businesses. It helps to equip them with AI and ML-driven security tools and solutions which will make sure that the company is secured and properly armed against all the security threats without any vulnerability. These threats can be known and unknown and Sequretek takes care of everything.
Sequretek has expertise in domains like BFSI, e-commerce, retail, healthcare, insurance, entertainment, manufacturing, and more.
Securitybulls
Securitybulls is a startup which is indulged in comprehensive pen-testing which is also known as a penetration test or ethical hacking. Securitybulls offers IT security assessments and infrastructure security services. It analyzes the client company's digital assets and checks for the security risk and flaws from where it can get compromised and attacked.
After finding the vulnerability in the security it provides remediation blueprint which will help in enhancing the client's cybersecurity strategies.
So these are the list of cybersecurity startups which you can look out for in 2020. However, do note that many startups in this sector are doing good and have the potential to grow up in 2020 and making remark across the globe.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270