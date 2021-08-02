Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Might Increase Tariffs In Next Six Months: Know Why Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite Airtel and Vi's increased prices of postpaid plans, analysts believe that incumbent operators might go for another round of hikes. Both telecom operators have raised tariffs of postpaid plans for enterprises users to increase their ARPU.

However, it is expected that in the next six months telecom operators might increase tariffs of 4G postpaid plans. Similarly, both telcos are likely to prices of prepaid plans, but analysts expect that Airtel and Vodafone-Idea might find it difficult as Reliance Jio is still attracting users to its platforms.

So, let's find out all changes that have been made by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in recent months and what kind of competition Reliance Jio is expected to face in the coming days.

Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Initiative To Increase Revenue

Airtel was the first telecom operator that removed Rs. 199 and Rs. 249 corporate packs, which now start from Rs. 299 per month. Besides, the telecom operator drops Rs. 749 Family postpaid plan and forced retail users to choose Rs. 999 plan, where they will get more data benefit.

Vodafone-Idea launches new postpaid plans for corporate users, which start from Rs. 299. In addition, Airtel removes entry-level plans and now it starts from Rs. 79.

Similarly, Vodafone-Idea comes up with the same strategy and removed some plans in some circles.

It is worth noting that both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea want to increase ARPU, looking for ways to pay or clear adjusted gross revenue, and spectrum payments. Also, India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea needs cash, otherwise, it might go bankrupt.

Reliance Jio Likely To Raise Prices Of Prepaid Plans

It is also expected that Reliance Jio might raise the prices of prepaid plans soon. However, Airtel and Reliance Jio are likely to attract a share from Vodafone-Idea from a hike. Notably, analysts said Airtel is unlikely to get affected, whereas Vodafone-Idea is at risk to lose more users.

It is important to note that another rise in tariffs might affect the revenue of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea as Reliance Jio is launching a 4G smartphone soon, which is likely to attract all 2G users of other players.

