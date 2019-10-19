BSNL Might Bring Cable TV, Broadband, Landline Services Under One Bill: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set to give a tough fight to JioFiber. As the company is now planning to partner with cable TV operators in various locations, reports TelecomTalk. According to the report, the telco is already providing broadband services in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, and Gujarat. But now it will bring all the services under one bill.

The company is also expected to launch a new box that will offer all three services like the ONT box from Reliance Jio. The report states that the company has over 10 million customers in that circle. However, it is expected that Reliance Jio will surpass BSNL in less than six months with its JioFiber plans.

On the other hand, to counter Reliance Jio in Vizag, in Andhra Pradesh, BSNL has already partnered with local cable TV operators like Sridevi Digital Private Limited and Saga Siti Solutions. Besides, the company is in talks with popular Cable TV operators in several regions of Gujarat, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to partner with Yupp TV, which is an over the top (OTT) platform on Monday. This is not the first time that the company is joining hands with any OTT platform. BSNL is already offering free Amazon Prime Membership with many plans. So, it would be interesting to see how this partnership will help BSNL in the future.

BSNL Partners Paytm to Offer Smart Wi-Fi Onboarding Feature

BSNL has also partnered with Paytm to offer a smart Wi-Fi onboarding feature in the country. This feature will allow users to use BSNL provided public Wi-Fi in select areas. Paytm will send notifications to users whenever they are in a Wi-Fi hotspot location.

Also, users can then select a plan, pay using the Paytm app, and use the Wi-Fi easily. In fact, users can also check their data consumption and validity details on the dashboard inside the Paytm app.

