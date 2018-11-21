ENGLISH

How to get Jio GigaFiber dealership or franchise

Here's how you can become one of the Jio GigaFiber dealers. Know what all you need to become the distributor.

    Reliance Jio is all set to launch its GigaFiber broadband services in India soon. GigaFiber is an FTTH service that makes use of the optical fiber. The company is also providing franchise and dealership. To achieve the dealership and franchise there are some norms has to be full filled.

    How to get Jio GigaFiber dealership or franchise

     

    If you are interested in taking the Jio Dealership, then you have to pay a Dealership Free of Rs 50,000 initially. The dealer has to show an estimated sales revenue of Rs 15 lakh per month. You can apply for the dealership by registering through Jio.com. For Jio GigaFiber Dealership you need to fill an application form online in the given timeline. Here is the contact number for Jio Broadband Dealership 1860-893-3333.

    To get the Jio GigaFiber broadband Dealership you must have the following documents:

    You need to have two passport size photocopies for the dealership
    You need to provide your the photocopy of Voter ID or Aadhar card
    You need to give your address proof electricity bills will work in this condition

    Reliance Jio GigaFiber Dealership Online Booking Registration Form includes

    Name of Applicant
    Address
    Space Availability
    Investment Availability
    Office / Store Address
    State and City
    Experience in DTH Service (if any)
    Expect Sales

    Here are the requirements for the Jio DTH Dealership

    Candidates who need to purchase it; they have a base 2500sq ft. area for the setup.
    15000, Rs.5000 and Rs. 75000 is the onetime refundable amount to given the Reliance group.
    2,00,000 will be given to Jio DTH Work Station.
    Least 10 workers to be employed for the Jio Office.
    The primary concern is, office ought to be very much outfitted and which requires Rs 3,00,000 to 5,00,000 investments.

    So if you meet all these requirements then you can be one of the Jio GigaFiber broadband services.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
